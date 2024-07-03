Summary One UI 6.1.1 update may bring improved widget customization to Samsung Galaxy Flip phones.

A new 3-widget layout shown in a Galaxy Z Flip 6 leak could be available on older models like the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 may have a 50MP rear camera, 12.5MP rear sensor, and support 50MP images with pixel binning.

Samsung's hardware innovations have spearheaded the recent rise in popularity of foldable phones, but the user experience that comes with these devices hasn't always been up to par. For instance, there has been little wiggle room in terms of widget customization on Galaxy Z Flip models. However, this could soon change with the arrival of One UI 6.1.1.

As seen in an update posted on X (formerly Twitter) by leaker Evan Blass, the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Flip phones could soon feature more widget customization options. As SamMobile pointed out, the images posted by the tipster seem to suggest that it will be possible to view three widgets on the cover screen — this would be a significant upgrade from the current single view. As with many of the new features introduced alongside devices unveiled at Samsung's July 10 Unpacked event, there's a good chance the fresh widget arrangement could come as a part of the One UI 6.1.1 update.

Will this rumored feature debut on older devices?

Whether the new widget layout will be deployed on just the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 has yet to be determined. However, it's entirely possible that older models beginning with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also see the option. It's not uncommon for Samsung to release its latest One UI software with the launch of new devices, and then roll it out to other products in subsequent weeks. However, we're not as hopeful for Samsung's older flip-style foldables like the Z Flip 4 that have significantly smaller cover screens.

There have been several rumors circulating about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6. While some pertain to how it may render with the next One UI update, many involve the actual hardware — specifically, the phone's camera. For example, leaked model numbers indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have a 50MP rear camera. It will also supposedly have a 12.5MP rear sensor and could support 50MP images with pixel binning. Compared to its predecessor, this would be a notable upgrade that has the potential to result in higher quality photos. Other leaks suggest that images taken with the device could have a maximum resolution of 4080x3060px, and its main camera will have an f/1.8 aperture. In combination with the rumored UI upgrades, it will be interesting to see what is confirmed at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event.