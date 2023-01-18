Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $800 $1000 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now available with up to $200 off, which is a great discount for a smartphone that delivers nostalgia-flavored modern technology. This phone has a 6.7" 1080p screen, but it's slim enough to actually fit into something as small as the front pocket of women's jeans. $850 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

For years many of us ladies have been complaining about smartphones not fitting into our pockets, with the blame being split between fashion brands and smartphone manufacturers that keep increasing the screen size. Well, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a phone with a large screen, but since it folds up, it can actually fit in your front pocket. Now that it's on sale, we see up to $200 off at Best Buy, although this one comes with the condition that you activate your phone right away. This means that you're somewhat limited in which carriers you can use, since only AT&T, Google Fi, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon are supported.

Amazon's deal is only $150 off, but that one comes with no contingencies, so you can just order your unlocked phone right away. Trading in an older phone will lower the price on both platforms.

Why you'll love the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

There are many things we love about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, one of the best Android phones in 2022, starting with the fact that it... well, flips close. That's pretty awesome, no matter how you look at it, especially since the screen is completely flat when you flip it open.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch screen with an impressive resolution of 2640 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This means you can easily play any game you want on your phone, without worrying about screen delays. There's also a super useful cover display where you can read your notifications. There are three storage options, ranging from 128GB to 512GB, with the price above applying to the 128GB version. Our recommendation is to use some of that money you're saving when buying the phone to purchase a Z Flip 4 case to protect it better.