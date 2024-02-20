We think a lot about upcoming wearables at AP: we're keeping a close watch on developments around flagship watches like the Galaxy Watch 7 and Pixel Watch 3, both of which we expect to be released sometime this year.

But we've recently been taken by surprise by a series of pretty comprehensive leaks about another, less premium wearable in the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3. In the past month alone, we've seen seemingly credible info about the Fit 3's specs and appearance — we've even seen live video of the thing. Given an official announcement seems imminent, now's an ideal time to catch up on the story so far. Here's what we know about the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3.

A steady supply of leaks

Several juicy rumors in a matter of weeks

We've gotten new leaks and rumors on a consistent weekly basis since late January. The first was a doozy: Samsung Gulf accidentally published a product listing for the Fit 3 early, seemingly confirming a lot of info about the wearable. Judging by the listing, the Galaxy Fit 3 will have a 208mAh battery that can last up to 13 days on a charge; a 1.6-inch AMOLED screen; IP68 water and dust resistance; and plenty of storage and RAM at 256MB and 16MB, respectively.

Close

The listing also included imagery of the device, showing a larger, wider display than we're used to in fitness trackers — rather than a pill shape, the Galaxy Fit 3 seems like it's going to come in a more smartwatch-like form factor. With its rectangular face and thin bezels, it looks a little like an Apple Watch.

Shortly after that first leak, SamMobile got its hands on what looks like a PDF of the Galaxy Fit 3's official English-language user manual. The manual itself doesn't contain any bombshells, but it does show several screens of the Fit 3's user interface and explains how to use several features, like notifications and emergency fall detection. It also spells out that the Galaxy Fit 3 will connect to the Galaxy Wearable app on your Android phone and tie into the Samsung Health platform — no surprises there.

About a week later, we caught wind of an actual hands-on video of the device in use at what appears to be an official Samsung event. The Arabic-language video, again, doesn't show anything particularly impactful, but that people have had the opportunity to use the Galaxy Fit 3 should mean it's getting pretty near release, or at least an announcement.

Close

More recently still, The Tech Outlook published slides from what's apparently a marketing manual for the Galaxy Fit 3, reinforcing many of the same specs as previous leaks: a 1.6" AMOLED display with a resolution of 256 x 402; a 208 mAh battery that'll go nearly two weeks between charges; IP68 certification; and more than 100 different exercise tracking modes. The manual also reveals the wearable's color options: it'll apparently come in Gray, Silver, or Pink Gold.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 be released?

Our money's on 'soon'

We've gotten a lot of info about the Galaxy Fit 3 in the past few weeks, and it all looks credible — the likelihood that any of these leaks were faked seems very low. Given the high volume of info that's been made public through unofficial channels in the past 30 days alone, an official announcement seems imminent.

Galaxy Fit wearables don't have much of a consistent pattern to go on to make an educated guess about when the Galaxy Fit 3 might be released. The original Galaxy Fit was announced in February 2019 and released the following June; the Galaxy Fit 2 was announced in September 2020 and released the very next month.

We expect to see the Galaxy Fit 3 announced in the near term — and given marketing manuals are already circulating, it's not a stretch to think it'll be available to purchase shortly thereafter. Its release window may be tied to Samsung's other upcoming health wearable, the Galaxy Ring, but we don't yet know when that will be released, either.

The original Galaxy Fit retailed for $100; the Fit 2 was cheaper still at $60. Considering the Fit 3 looks like a bigger, more complex device, it's easy to assume it'll be the most expensive version yet. The Galaxy Watch 6 is regularly available for $250 or less, though, so I'd still expect an MSRP south of $200. But again, we haven't seen rumored release dates or pricing yet — so for now, this is speculation.