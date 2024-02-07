Summary Galaxy Fit 3 manual confirms leaked specs: Rectangular screen with wider aspect ratio, heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, and water resistance.

The fitness tracker offers standard smartwatch features and a suite of health and wellness-related perks, including food and calorie tracking, step counting, and workout tracking.

The Galaxy Fit 3 is now beginning to reach retailers in some countries, with a potential launch thought to be coming soon.

It's taken Samsung a few years and a few experiments to fall into its wearable stride. There's the standard Galaxy Watch, a beefier Galaxy Watch Classic or Pro alongside it, and then occasional appearances from semi-regular models like the Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy Fit. But this brand's watches have a few shortcomings, namely in their health features, and fans of the Galaxy Fit smartwatch are eager to see a new-and-improved model. After all, there hasn't been a new generation of the wearable for almost four years.

That seems to finally be changing, as news of the Galaxy Fit 3 manual (PDF warning) being available online surfaced yesterday, according to a new report from SamMobile. We still don't know when the new fitness-oriented watch will be available on American shelves, but the manual release confirms some leaked Galaxy Fit 3 specs we reported on last week.

Who knew Apple was on the menu?

Source: SamMobile

Hello, square-ish screen — we didn't expect to see you in this neighborhood. Product images from the Galaxy Fit 3 manual show a display with a wider aspect ratio than previous Fit models (yes, very similar to Apple's), with the home/power button and atmospheric pressure sensors on the right-hand side, plus two contact points on the backside for charging.

Given that this is a health/fitness-focused watch, it should certainly deliver a robust list of related features. The watch offers multiple perks for tracking fitness, sleep trends, and overall health, and will include an optical sensor for heart rate reading, per the manual. The watch will be able to continuously measure your heart rate, at 10-minute intervals, or only when manually engaged.

It will offer the standard smartwatch perks — custom watch faces, timers, weather data, the like — plus a suite of health- and wellness-related features. This includes a food and calorie tracking, plus a sleep analyzer that tracks heart rate, movement during sleep, and sleep cycle predictions based on data aggregation of the former two. Get your steps in with the Galaxy Fit 3's step target-setter and counter, as well, or hit the gym with Samsung Health's workout features, which track exercise trends based on date, duration, exercise type, and calories burned.

Source: SamMobile

One nice perk noticed in the Fit 3's manual is that the watch's water lock will automatically engage when a water-based exercise mode — like pool swimming or open water swimming — is selected. The water lock must be manually turned off after the workout is finished, though. The Galaxy Fit 3 will be IPX8 water-resistant, meaning it can be submerged in 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and should still operate as normal. An IP6X rating also classifies the watch as dust resistant, as well.

Samsung's latest Galaxy Fit device is now beginning to reach retailers in some countries, per SamMobile, so hopefully a launch is fast approaching. The watch will be available in at least black and white, according to leaked retail images shared by Gizmochina.