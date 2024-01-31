Summary Information about the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker has leaked, but the device's release date is still unknown.

The Galaxy Fit 3 is rumored to have impressive specs, including a 13-day battery life and a 1.6-inch AMOLED display.

The leaked specs of the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 suggest it could be a strong competitor in the fitness tracker market, bringing excitement among potential buyers.

It’s been a long time since Samsung released a new version of its Galaxy Fit fitness tracker — since 2020, to be exact. If you’re still rolling with the Galaxy Fit 2, the most recent model from Samsung, you might be yearning for an upgrade. Although the Galaxy Fit 3 has yet to receive an official launch date, it does seem that the company hasn’t forgotten about its fitness wearable entirely. Newly leaked information suggests that it could be ready to hit the market, and it may turn heads when it does.

While few details about the Galaxy Fit 3 have been confirmed, a product page for the wearable has spilled insight into its specs (via Android Authority). Samsung Gulf accidentally published the Galaxy Fit 3 product page, and although it was quick to take it down, a cached version of the page lingered. Screenshots of the page depict some of the most critical specs of the wearable, such as its battery life — which is supposedly 13 days. Samsung also claims that, with its 208mAh battery, you should be able to get up to 65% after 30 minutes of charging. The Galaxy Fit 3 appears to have a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, and a 5ATM/IP68 rating for those who wear their tracker in water. With Bluetooth 5.3 support, 256MB of storage, and 16MB of RAM, the wearable could give competitors a run for their money.

That being said, the rise of smartwatches with health-monitoring capabilities has arguably replaced the need for wearables exclusively designed for fitness tracking. For example, Google launched its Pixel Watch 2 in 2023, and it came with some impressive activity monitoring features. Thanks to Google’s acquisition of Fitbit and its tracking technology, the Pixel Watch 2 can keep track of everything from exercise to stress. The device’s sensors can do more than log your steps — it can stay on top of your heart rate, log your mood, and analyze your sleep habits. While you might need to stay on top of charging the Pixel Watch 2 if you use it frequently for wellness tracking, it can get the job done.

Many people still rock fitness trackers rather than smartwatches, especially if they need a monitoring device with a longer battery life. While it’s true that smartwatches are multifaceted, it’s often hard for them to compete with the batteries found in more durable fitness monitors with fewer features. Whether the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will meet expectations is still up in the air, but given the leaked specs, there’s reason for excitement.