Summary The Galaxy Fit 3, Samsung's upcoming fitness tracker, has been leaked in a hands-on video, revealing its larger size compared to its predecessor.

The wearable is expected to have a 1.6-inch AMOLED screen, over 100 watch faces, and several built-in Samsung Health features.

The Galaxy Fit 3 will come with improvements over the predecessor such as fall detection and a light sensor, while the fitness band will be made of aluminum.

In addition to making some stellar smartwatches, Samsung is also known for its fitness trackers, although we haven't seen much development in this area since the launch of the Galaxy Fit 2 back in 2020. However, multiple leaks over the past few weeks have confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Fit 3, with a recently leaked user manual detailing the wearable's hardware. A hands-on video of the new fitness tracker is now making the rounds online, giving us yet another detailed look at the Galaxy Fit 3.

The revelation comes from a tech-based Arabic language Instagram account (via SlashLeaks), detailing the fitness band's white and black versions that have previously been leaked. It looks like the video originally went up last week but only picked up traction earlier this week.

Nevertheless, this is our best look at the wearable yet, and the retail packaging detailed in the background suggests that some retailers are already stocking up on the upcoming fitness band. All that's left now is for Samsung to make the wearable official.

What's apparent at first glance, though, is that the wearable is markedly bigger than its predecessor. Leaked specs indicate the Galaxy Fit 3 would possess a 1.6-inch AMOLED screen, compared to the Galaxy Fit 2's 1.1-inch AMOLED panel. That seems about right based on this leak.

We also catch glimpses of the various watch faces that the Galaxy Fit 3 would support and, expectedly, the vast array of built-in Samsung Health features. A late January leak courtesy of Samsung's Gulf division revealed several press images of the Galaxy Fit 3. This leak also highlighted some core specifications of the fitness band, including 13-day battery life, Find My Phone compatibility, and over 100 watch faces to choose from.

The battery life mentioned in the leaks appears to be a downgrade, given that the Galaxy Fit 2 was supposed to run for 21 days in a low-usage situation. A key area of improvement over the 2020 predecessor is the addition of fall detection and a new light sensor, while the Galaxy Fit 3 retains the 5ATM/IP68 rating from the Galaxy Fit 2. Samsung is expected to use an aluminum frame for the new fitness tracker, a welcome change from the polycarbonate body of the last-gen model.

There's every likelihood that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Fit 3 without much fanfare, given that it recently held the Unpacked event for the Galaxy S24 series. We don't have much info on the price tag of this upcoming fitness band, but we'd wager it will be slightly higher than the Galaxy Fit 2's $60 sticker price.