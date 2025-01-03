Summary Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is now officially available in the US for $60.

The tracker offers over 100 workout types and 13 days of battery life.

Includes safety features like Emergency SOS and fall detection, syncs with Samsung phones.

It's only a few days into 2025, and Samsung is already off to a strong start. The company recently launched a new $200 budget smartphone with six years of OS updates in the US and is rumored to unveil its flagship Galaxy S25 series this month. Alongside the Galaxy A16 5G, Samsung has also introduced its most affordable fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3, to the US — nearly a year after its global launch.

Samsung first introduced the Galaxy Fit 3 in February 2024, launching the fitness tracker in regions like Asia, Europe, and Latin America. At the time, Samsung said that the tracker wouldn't come to the US as it didn't "align with market trends," but now, a year later, the Galaxy Fit 3 is officially entering the US market.

The Galaxy Fit 3 will be available for purchase starting January 9, 2025, priced at $60, making it Samsung's most affordable fitness tracker in the US. It joins Samsung's fitness tracking lineup, which includes the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7. The closest alternative to the Fit 3 is the Galaxy Watch FE, offering a full smartwatch experience but at more than three times the cost.

The Galaxy Fit 3 tracks over 100 different workout types

The US version of the Galaxy Fit 3 is identical to the global model. This means you're getting an aluminum body and a large 1.6-inch OLED display. It comes in three colors — Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold — and delivers up to 13 days of battery life on a single charge.

Despite its battery efficiency, the Galaxy Fit 3 doesn't skimp on features. It includes an accelerometer, gyro, and heart-rate monitor to track steps, blood oxygen levels, sleep (including cycles and snore detection), and supports over 100 workout types. In terms of durability, it features both a 5ATM rating and IP68 certification, making it suitable for swimming or rainy conditions.

The Galaxy Fit 3 includes safety features like Emergency SOS and fall detection. It syncs with Samsung Galaxy smartphones via the Samsung Health app, though it may not work fully with other Android devices. Nonetheless, if you own a Samsung smartphone and need an affordable fitness tracker, this could be a great option.

Samsung also notes that Galaxy A16 5G owners will receive 50% off the Galaxy Fit 3.