Samsung has officially released the latest Galaxy FE series devices, offering budget-friendly versions of some of their most popular devices just in time for the holiday season. The new Galaxy S23 FE, a slightly less powerful variant of the Galaxy S23, lands alongside the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE, all of which give Samsung fans a cheaper way to get their hands on the brands premium devices.

Each is already at a much more affordable price point, but Samsung is offering additional savings when you bundle all three together.

Why this Samsung Galaxy FE bundle deal is worth your money

The bundle deal takes a minimum of $150 off the total price of all three items purchased together, meaning you can pick up all three starting at $1,000 right now. The price can go up from there depending on the models and additional perks you add on, however, this bundle deal offers an excellent starting price for Samsung's new Fan Edition devices.

With the Galaxy S23 FE starting at $630, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE starting at $450, and the Galaxy Buds FE going for $100, the combined total of all devices comes out to around $1,180. The bundle deal already saves you a good chunk of cash to begin with, however, you can actually save even more if you have a qualifying device to trade in.

It's a stellar Black Friday phone deal for Samsung fans, as well as those who've been wanting to give Samsung's devices a shot but haven't been willing to splurge for the higher-end options. This bundle deal makes it a bit more enticing to give them a try, offering all three devices at a good price point.