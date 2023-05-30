Smartphone photography has come a long way over the past decade, with companies like Apple and Samsung staying ahead of the curve. In July last year, the South Korean manufacturer launched the Galaxy Enhance-X app in beta, followed by some confusion about which devices were eligible. This photo editing tool leverages artificial intelligence algorithms to tweak photos by removing imperfections from your pictures and can even improve the quality of HDR photos.

The company rolled out the app for Galaxy S23 customers last month, with plans to incorporate it into mid-rangers like the Galaxy A lineup and last year's Galaxy S22 series. A Samsung community moderator has now revealed that preparations for the Galaxy Enhance-X app's arrival on the early 2022 flagship are "almost finished," in response to a user query.

Per a community forum moderator cited by SamMobile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will gain compatibility with the Enhance-X app in "about 2-3 weeks" from now, promising further notifications when the rollout schedule is finalized. Since the Galaxy S23 received access to the beta version of Galaxy Enhance-X last month, it's safe to assume that Galaxy S22 users will also gain access to the same version. Samsung hasn't specified a timeline for when this AI-powered image-enhancing app will hit stable. Perhaps the company wants to ensure the app works as it's supposed to on all of its devices before pushing it out of beta.

Source: Samsung

The app continues to be a free download on the Galaxy Store (84.03 MB), although it's only compatible with the Galaxy S23 series. You can also sideload Galaxy Enhance-X from APKMirror if the Galaxy Store link isn't operational.

Some editing tools available on this app are similar to the capabilities offered by the stock Gallery app on Samsung phones. However, Galaxy Enhance-X provides a deeper set of implements to edit images or make extensive AI-generated changes with a single tap. The long-term plan with the Enhance-X app could be to give all image and video editing features under one app rather than having two apps perform similar functions.