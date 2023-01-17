Two Chromebooks enter, but only one is needed. Which one is right for you?

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Go and Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 are affordable laptops with many similarities. They have a similar resolution display, offer a similar performance level, and are both fairly compact with a sleek build. The Galaxy Chromebook Go doesn't have a convertible build, but its optional 4G LTE connectivity makes it quite versatile, especially for those often working outside of Wi-Fi range. On the other hand, the Spin 311's convertible design makes it easy to use as a tablet, and its smaller size is ideal for traveling or children. It's so good that we included it in our list of the best Chromebooks as a value option. Let's take a more extensive look at the pros and cons of these two Chromebooks to help you decide which one is better suited to your needs.

Price, availability, and specs

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Go is usually available at the official Samsung website and at some major retailers like Amazon. The official retailer looks to be clearing out stock, so you might find times when it's sold out. If you're looking for a more reliable source of models with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity, it looks like Amazon is your best bet. There you can find models linked up with either Verizon or AT&T starting at about $286. The regular Wi-Fi version is also available at Amazon for about $215, which is about $85 off the regular price.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 can also be shopped from third-party retailers like Amazon. We're focusing on the CP311-3H model for this comparison, which includes a MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. This convertible Chromebook starts at about $185. If you can't find the Galaxy Chromebook Go on sale, this will be the more affordable option.

Here's a closer look at the specs that make up each Chromebook.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CPU Intel Celeron N4500 MediaTek MT8183 Memory 4GB LPDDR4x 4GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB eMMC 64GB eMMC Display 14 inches, non-touch, anti-glare, 1366x768 (HD), 16:9 aspect ratio, 220 nits 11.6 inches, touch, IPS, glossy, 1366x768 (HD), 16:9 aspect ratio Ports Two USB-C 3.0, USB-A 3.2, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack USB-C 3.1 (Gen 1), USB-A 2.0, 3.5mm audio Camera 720p (HD) 720p (HD), HDR support Audio Dual 1.5W speakers, microphone Dual stereo speakers, microphone Wireless Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 4G LTE (optional) Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 Battery 5480mAh 4670mAh Form Clamshell, plastic Convertible, plastic Dimensions 12.88 x 8.88 x 0.63 inches (327mm x 225.5mm x 16mm) 11.42 x 8.11 x 0.74 inches (290mm x 106mm x 18.8mm) Weight 3.2 pounds (1.45kg) 2.64 pounds (1.2kg) AUE June 2030 June 2028 USI Compatibility No No

Design and features

The Galaxy Chromebook Go is a clamshell laptop with a plastic chassis. Its larger 14-inch display means it has a larger footprint than the 11.6-inch Spin 311, but it's still quite portable. It's actually thinner than the Spin 311 and weighs about a half pound more. With sleek lines and a modern look, Samsung's usual attention to detail is evident. MIL-STD durability certification means it can better withstand a life on the move.

While the Samsung Chromebook's hinges allow the display to sit back at 180 degrees, the Spin 311's 360-degree hinges make it a full convertible with tent, stand, and tablet modes. If you love splitting time between notebook and tablet, this laptop will accommodate. The plastic chassis, as mentioned, is more compact than the Galaxy Chromebook Go, and it will no doubt better fit into children's hands.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go's larger frame allows for a wider selection of ports. You get two USB-C, USB-A, 3.5mm audio, and a microSD card reader to easily expand storage. The Spin 311 offers one USB-C, one USB-A, and 3.5mm audio. That will work for a lot of people, but those who need more ports will want to check out some of the best Chromebook docks. Both laptops have front-facing 720p cameras installed above the screen, and both have dual stereo speakers and a built-in microphone. You'll get about the same picture and sound from both laptops, though the Spin 311 does mention HDR support for its camera.

Those who like to travel and stay connected can take advantage of the Galaxy Chromebook Go's optional 4G LTE connectivity. The extra hardware adds some cost, but it's worth it if you're not often within Wi-Fi range. When you are in range, Wi-Fi 6 is available; Bluetooth 5.1 handles wireless accessories. The Acer Spin 311 is still using Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.1, but that's still enough to handle just about anything you throw its way.

Keyboard preferences are usually personal, and you might find that one is more to your liking solely based on key layout or color. The Galaxy Chromebook Go does have more space to work with, which results in a less cramped feel, but the Spin 311's typing experience isn't bad either. It's great for smaller hands and will handle your email and productivity work.

Display

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Go has a 14-inch non-touch display with 1366x768 (HD) resolution. The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 has the same HD resolution, though its smaller 11.6-inch size gives it more pixels per inch. Neither laptop will really measure up to 1080p (FHD), and those who plan on using their Chromebook for creative work or photo editing will likely want to check elsewhere. There are a bunch of other great Samsung Chromebooks with higher-res displays, and the same goes for the best Acer Chromebooks.

Acer's display is touch-enabled to go along with the convertible design, meaning you can use it like a tablet; that's especially important when dealing with a Chromebook, as many apps are built from the start for mobile devices. Neither laptop offers USI compatibility for the best inking experience possible, but you can still use some of the best stylus pens if you'd like to give your fingers a break.

These displays are suited best for a life of productivity and homework due to their lower resolution, but that doesn't mean you can't also enjoy some games and video streaming during your downtime.

Performance and battery

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

These laptops are best cut out for lighter productivity work and should offer a similar level of performance. The Galaxy Chromebook Go is an Intel-based laptop with a Celeron N4500 processor, while the Spin 311 uses a MediaTek MT8183 ARM chip to power its system. The latter chip is cut out well for use with Android apps, and it should suck up a bit less battery than the Celeron. You'll likely see better multi-core performance thanks to its eight total cores, though the Celeron should perform better with single-core work. Going with the Celeron processors is probably a better idea if you plan on using heavier apps or want to swap operating systems to Linux in the future.

In testing for our Acer Chromebook Spin 311 review, we saw battery life hit the 15-hour mark, which Acer advertises. The Galaxy Chromebook Go's battery has a larger capacity and should also last into the double-digit hour range. Depending on how you use your laptop, these numbers will be affected, and adding 4G LTE to the Galaxy will also sap some battery life. Nevertheless, these laptops should get you through a day of work or classes without needing a charge.

Both laptops come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Keep in mind that you can expand storage on the Galaxy Chromebook Go with its card reader and one of the best microSD cards.

Which Chromebook is right for you?

Now that we've compared these two Chromebooks, you hopefully have a better idea of which one you want to buy. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go isn't as physically versatile due to its lack of convertible hinges. Still, the optional 4G LTE connectivity, sleek and thin design, and wider variety of ports will definitely make some workflows a lot easier.

It's great for students, travelers, or anyone who wants a solid clamshell Chromebook with a premium design. On the other hand, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311's 11.6-inch size and convertible build make it ideal for younger children or those who enjoy using a tablet. Performance is similar across laptops, though the Spin 311 should net you longer battery life.

