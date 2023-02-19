What you need to know about LTE connectivity in the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is available with 4G LTE connectivity through AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon. All models, regardless of LTE connectivity, have Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Go is one of the best Samsung Chromebooks for people who are often on the move. It's built to a high standard (as with most Samsung hardware), has nimble performance and respectable battery life, and has the right ports to connect accessories and extra storage. Not only is it extra portable thanks to a sleek and lightweight design, but its standard Wi-Fi 6 wireless capabilities are also joined by optional 4G LTE. Let's explore how to get 4G LTE with your laptop, what the extra feature will cost, and why it's a feature worth adding.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go have LTE?

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Go is available with 4G LTE connectivity. This is in addition to the standard Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity that comes with all Chromebook Go models, regardless of whether mobile connectivity is included. Adding 4G LTE doesn't change the laptop physically, and performance hardware also remains the same.

You still get a 14-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4500 processor (CPU), 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The only things that change in LTE models are an internal chip for wireless data and the proper antenna to deliver a strong signal.

Why add 4G LTE to your Galaxy Chromebook Go?

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 are the wireless standards of most modern laptops. Wi-Fi 6 allows you to connect to modern routers for a reliable signal, but you have to be within range of the router. This is good enough for many people and is a standard feature in the best Chromebooks, but what about travelers or field workers who can't always be within range of a router?

Adding 4G LTE and a corresponding data plan opens up your Chromebook to the service provider's network, effectively giving you a blanket of coverage anywhere a phone would normally have service. This means you don't have to be in range of a Wi-Fi signal to browse the internet, which adds a ton of mobility. It also adds security, as you won't have to rely on potentially unsafe Wi-Fi networks in cafés, hotels, or airports.

Adding 4G LTE connectivity to your Galaxy Chromebook Go ensures you remain connected to the internet even outside of Wi-Fi range.

4G LTE is a popular laptop feature in the business world, but it can also be a lifesaver for students. School Wi-Fi is often crowded or unreliable, but this problem can be completely avoided by having your own service network outside of Wi-Fi. This helps make the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go one of the best Chromebooks for students.

Where to buy Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Go with LTE

Samsung separates its Wi-Fi and LTE models by price and wireless provider. Standard Wi-Fi models can be sold for around $212 at third-party retailers like Amazon, while Samsung's official site lists it at $300. Samsung also offers discounts for trade-ins on its official website, which can bring the Wi-Fi model down to about $80 if you're swapping the right hardware (Samsung has a list of acceptable trade-in devices).

Galaxy Chromebook Go models with 4G LTE connectivity regularly cost about $350 at the official Samsung website and third-party retailers like Amazon. And, as with Wi-Fi models, Samsung offers trade-in rebates for LTE models at its official website. This can bring the price down all the way to $0, depending on the device you're trading in.

Samsung offers data plans through Verizon and T-Mobile, while Amazon offers data plans through Verizon and AT&T.