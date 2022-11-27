Samsung Galaxy Chromebook $600 $1000 Save $400 Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook might not be the newest laptop on the market, but its 4K OLED panel is still unbeatable. From the screen to the eye-catching red color, this is as flashy as it is useful. And at nearly half off, it's a killer time to upgrade your laptop to a gorgeous display. $600 at Best Buy

There's no shortage of incredible Chromebooks you can buy these days, which is probably why Google is likely finished with its own in-house hardware. The death of the Pixelbook series was some of the most upsetting news of 2022 — perhaps only second to Stadia's impending doom — as few Chromebooks offer a level of polish and finesse few laptops feature.

If you're mourning the end of Pixelbooks, you can still find some incredible spiritual successors on the market, and many of them are on sale right now. That includes Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook, now marked down to just $600 for Cyber Monday. It's not just a great laptop at a great price — it's also a visual treat for your eyes in every way imaginable.

Why is this a good deal?

Let's start out with some positives. The first-gen Galaxy Chromebook, while far from the newest on the block, remains a stunning piece of hardware. From Samsung's "fiesta red" colorway — also available in gray, but come on, buy the red model — to its included stylus and backlit keyboard, this laptop is the perfect combination of flashy fun and hard work. It's perfect in the boardroom or in your living room, and you can't say that for every run-of-the-mill Chromebook.

Then there's the screen. A gorgeous 4K OLED panel that remains practically unbeatable, even several years after its initial launch. The laptop's hinge flexes all the way back, turning the display into a would-be tablet capable of gaming, drawing, and much more. It's also ideal for propping up around the house, as you won't find a better screen for binging through your favorite movies while cooking or studying.

It's not a perfect laptop, of course, and as it comes up on its three-year anniversary, it's important to keep that in mind. A 10th-gen Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM won't blow you away with performance, but it's more than enough for most of what ChromeOS offers, and 256GB of storage gives you more than enough space for all your local files, apps, and more.

And despite its age, the Galaxy Chromebook's AUE (or auto update expiration) date isn't until June of 2028. That gives you more than five years with this machine before you need to think about replacing it, and for this price, that's plenty of time. Who knows — maybe Google will revive its Chromebook team by then.