The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360, which is arguably one of the best Samsung Chromebooks to date, may seem basic to many at first glance. However, if you dig deep into this machine, you'll find an efficient little 2-in-1 laptop that can handle schoolwork and casual computing handily.

It's the perfect blend of Chromebook simplicity and Samsung hardware prowess, offering a surprisingly powerful laptop hybrid that works well in most areas without breaking the bank. It's easily one of the best Chromebooks you can grab for the price, and Best Buy's knocking $120 off to bring this convertible down to $330 for Memorial Day.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is worth your money

From a hardware perspective, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 features adequate (but admittedly not thrilling) specs under the hood. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 2.8GHz processor and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, it's a capable little laptop that handles simple multitasking and schoolwork easily so long as you don't hoard tabs.

Its large 12.4-inch LED touchscreen with 2560x1600 pixel resolution also looks damn good compared to other machines in this price range, and the touch capability is reliable and responsive thanks to the higher resolution. The battery life is decent, offering a full 10 hours of use before needing a recharge, though these numbers dwindle when turning up that touchscreen's brightness. This is on par with most Chromebooks in this price range, and the standard 45W Power Delivery charging lets it top back off quite quickly.

Where the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 really shines however, is when you connect with your Android phone. It's the perfect Chromebooks for students that use any of the Galaxy smartphones thanks to the inclusion of Phone Hub. You'll not only be able to tackle school work with ease, you'll also be able to stay connected during class without even having your Samsung Galaxy S23 in your hand. You can check and send messages and even turn your phone's mobile hotspot on, all directly from the desktop.

At the standard price tag, Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is a powerful 2-n-1 hybrid that pushes itself above cheaper Chromebooks thanks to the addition of touchscreen capabilities and a powerful set of hardware. Like previous Galaxy Chromebooks, the 2 360 feels a bit overpriced for what you're actually getting, but deals like Best Buy's Memorial Day sale help get it down to where it should've been all along. $330 is almost worth it just for the screen alone.