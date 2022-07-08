As great as Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are even today, they're over a year old now, which means it's time for a refresh. If the Galaxy Buds2 are not compelling enough for you, then you'll be glad to know new Pro earbuds are on the way. We know surprisingly little about them right now, though, other than the occasional rumor confirming their existence. That's changing as we get our first look at what might be the design of the upcoming Galaxy Buds2 Pro, thanks to new CAD renders.

These new images (360-degree imagery, nonetheless) were shared by leaker Evan Blass on 91mobiles. We don't usually get CAD renders from him, but this is still the first time we're seeing Samsung's next earbuds in the flesh.

The renders don't look that different from the Galaxy Buds2, though. There are a couple of very minor design changes, but nothing out of the ordinary like with the Galaxy Buds Live (also known as the beloved beans). The actual shape of the earbuds is changed in what looks like an attempt at a more natural in-ear feel, but other than that, they have an almost identical footprint. If you liked the design of the Buds2, you'll probably like these too. The earbuds will come in three colors: white, graphite, and "Bora Purple."

One of the biggest takeaways here might actually be the branding, as a matter of fact — instead of launching as the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, like many probably expected, we're getting instead the name "Buds2 Pro." There were some doubts regarding the final branding, and if this leak is anything to go by, those doubts might finally be put to rest.

Aside from the design and maybe the branding, though, we're not getting any info on actual specs or improvements compared to the Galaxy Buds Pro or the Buds2, other than the possibility of slightly increased battery life. We'll likely know more about them as we get closer to the next Unpacked event, where we could also see the launch of the Z Fold4 and Z Flip4.