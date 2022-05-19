Like everyone else, Samsung can't seem to get over its obsession with Pokémon, and it's not ashamed of who knows it. A couple of weeks after launching a special Galaxy Z Flip3 with swappable cards for Pikachu, Snorlax, and other favorites from the Kanto region, the company's back with another partnership. If you were lucky enough to pick up the South Korea-exclusive phone and you're in desperate need of some matching accessories, Samsung has you covered with some themed earbuds.

As spotted by SamMobile, a special Pokémon edition set the Galaxy Buds2 are up at Samsung's online store in South Korea, though you can't add them to your cart just yet. While the earbuds themselves aren't themed — a missed opportunity for some fun colors, if you ask me — the case is all new. A Pokéball cover has the classic cradle embedded within, complete with a push-button mechanism to unlock the case, just like in the games. Unfortunately, you can't catch any actual monsters in the Pokéball — just earbuds.

Meanwhile, each case also comes with a Pokémon in the form of a collectible sticker, selected at random. The selection includes some fan-favorite creatures, including Eevee, Gengar, Dragonite, and more. When they finally do go on sale, buyers will also have the chance to get a limited edition holographic Mew sticker included with their purchase. Pro-tip to prospective shoppers trying to get their hands on Mew: it's not actually under the truck outside Vermillion City, no matter what Kyle says on the playground.

Though this limited edition package isn't on sale just yet, South Korean Pokémon fans will be able to pick up a pair for just ₩135,000, or $105. You'll want to act fast once they're live — the Galaxy Z Flip3 sold out in minutes.

