If you've picked up any of Samsung's last couple of flagship generations, you probably scored yourself a discounted — or even free — pair of its earbuds. The company offers all sorts of headphones, from the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live to an AirPods Pro competitor in the Galaxy Buds Pro. Now, last summer's Galaxy Buds2 are getting a software upgrade to better match their pro-series big brother, adding 360-degree audio to their repertoire of tricks.

As spotted on Reddit (via XDA Developers), the Galaxy Buds2 are receiving a new software version that, among other things, throws Samsung's 360 Audio feature into the mix. The company first unveiled this tech on last year's Galaxy Buds Pro, with this update bringing the two sets even closer in feature parity. The update also includes improvements to call quality and Bluetooth connections. At 3MB, it's a pretty small download.

It's always cool to see new tools arrive with an OTA update, this feature might not mean all that much to current Buds2 owners. In our review of the Buds Pro, David Ruddock called the 3D audio "annoying at best" before mentioning that, in some cases, the sound was bad enough to feel nauseous. While it's nice to see advanced tools coming to more affordable headsets, hopefully, the company's next advanced update brings a feature that more users might find useful.

The Galaxy Buds2 are still Samsung's latest earbuds release, having skipped out on offering additional accessories with the S22 lineup. Although we gave them solid marks for their overall sound quality, some concerns regarding comfort — and, more importantly, skin irritation — have popped up in the months since.

