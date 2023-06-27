Samsung's presence in the mobile industry expands beyond smartphones and tablets. The company also sells wireless earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, launched during the company's mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event in 2022. The 2023 iteration is slated to take place in late July rather than August, with rumors pointing to a July 26 date. But while we're expected to see a handful of new devices at the hardware event, newly surfaced information suggests that Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may not see a successor at this year's Unpacked.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5/Fold 5, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Watch 6 duo during the hardware unveiling event next month. But as per SnoopyTech, Samsung has only sent out information on these devices to carriers and retailers, with no mention of any audio products.

This complements last week's detailed leak, which shed light on all the products launching at Unpacked, barring a Galaxy Buds 2 Pro successor. It's too early to say if there won't be a Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in 2023, but since Samsung generally likes to launch its premium products at a standalone event, the chances certainly look slim.

Even without any audio products at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked, the manufacturer will have a lot to show off, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 taking center stage. This should be backed up by the Galaxy Watch 6 and its Classic version, with the latter bringing back the much-loved rotating bezel for navigation. Rounding out the list of new hardware would be the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and the S9 Ultra (with S Pen), which is rumored to be available in the same colors as the Galaxy Tab S8.