Samsung took the wraps off a bevy of new devices at Unpacked last month, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, plus the Galaxy Watch 6 duo, followed by the three new Galaxy Tab S9 models. We knew early on that Samsung wasn't going to reveal any audio products during the July hardware event, making it seem like there won't be any new earbuds from the manufacturer this year. But a new report from Dutch publication GalaxyClub indicates that there could be a new set of Galaxy-branded earbuds on the horizon.

The site has uncovered the model number of these mystery Samsung earbuds — SM-R400N — though not much else is known at the moment. It's likely that Samsung will either unveil these earbuds with the Galaxy S24 series early next year or perhaps alongside the Galaxy S23 FE, which is rumored to launch by the end of the year.

Based on the model number revealed here, GalaxyClub speculates (via SamMobile) that it may not be an upgraded version of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro after all. For context, the Buds 2 Pro goes by SM-R5xx, hinting that the SM-R400N may sit below the Pro version, provided Samsung sticks to its usual device numbering system. This could ultimately result in a lower price tag and different branding altogether for these new earbuds.

It's too early to tell what Samsung will call these new earbuds, though names like Buds 2+, Buds FE, and Buds 2 Live are being pitched by GalaxyClub. While the next major Samsung hardware event will likely be held for the Galaxy S23 FE's announcement sometime later this year, there's also a decent chance that the South Korean electronics juggernaut will unveil it alongside the Galaxy S24 early next year. We'll keep our ear to the ground for any additional information on Samsung's upcoming earbuds in the foreseeable future.

While there's not a lot we know about the Galaxy S24 series just yet, the Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S23 has frequented the news cycle for quite some time now. After being partially confirmed by a Samsung executive in July, we also gained some insight into the front camera credentials of the upcoming midranger. Samsung hasn't scheduled an event for the smartphone yet, though all signs currently point to a Q4 2023 release, with the device potentially hitting shelves in early 2024, much like the Galaxy S21 FE.

