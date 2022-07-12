The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro sit among our ranking of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and today for Amazon Prime Day 2022, they're cheaper than ever with a 40% discount on the headphone's original selling price. As part of the Prime Day deals, the Galaxy Buds Pro are now $119.99 if you're happy to own them in white.

Previously, we've seen Samsung sell these headphones at a discount from their original $200 selling price to $150. For Prime Day, this deal knocks an extra $30 off the headphones, but only in that one color.

$80 off Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

$120 at Amazon

In Android Police's review of the Galaxy Buds Pro, we gave them nine out of 10, citing good sound quality, decent active noise cancellation, and a slick design. We said they are the "closest thing possible to AirPods Pro, but for Android phones." If that sounds like the ideal setup for you, today is the perfect opportunity to buy the Galaxy Buds Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are heavily rumored, and we may see those headphones introduced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Watch5, which are anticipated to be released in August. If that's the case, you can expect these headphones to drop to a lower price consistently. That said, it'll likely take a couple more months for us to see the price drop lower than this.

If your budget is tighter, but you're still after a pair of Samsung true wireless headphones, you may want to opt for the Galaxy Buds Live. These are slightly older headphones than the Galaxy Buds Pro, which means the discount is more significant. These are over half the price of the MSRP for these headphones.

$70 off Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

$80 at Amazon

This deal is specifically for the Mystic Bronze version of the headphones that we have seen drop to $130, but they sat at $150 before the Prime Day deals began. Now, the deal is even cheaper, dropping to $80 for the first time.

The Mystic Black version of these headphones is consistently cheaper than the other colors at $100, but we've yet to see a discount on those for Prime Day, so if you're happy with the Bronze variant, you're in luck. We didn't love the Galaxy Buds Live as much as the Buds Pro, but we still enjoyed the overall experience.

Our reviewer gave them eight out of 10 in our scoring system, and our biggest praise was the comfortable design. That may not be the case for everyone, as these earbuds are bean-shaped, but they're worth considering as your next pair of true wireless headphones. We've collected all the best Amazon Prime Day deals so far, and you should expect some more on other headphones.