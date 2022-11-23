Samsung's Galaxy Buds have been popular since the first generation, and that's with good reason. Reasonable pricing, good sound, and a range of buds that suit different people have made them a much-loved line of accessories for Samsung devices. The Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds Live aren't the newest sets of Galaxy Buds, but they're still worth considering. Galaxy Buds Pro features superb sound quality and active noise cancellation(ANC), while the bean-shaped Buds Live cater to people with smaller ears. Both sets of buds are discounted in an excellent Black Friday deal.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Two years after their release, the Galaxy Buds Pro still sound amazing. They can be paired with any Bluetooth device regardless of manufacturer, but they work best when used with Samsung's ecosystem of products. They can automatically switch their connection between Samsung phones, tablets, TVs, and Windows laptops based on what you're doing, and Samsung's first-party codec is excellent, as is the ANC.

If you head over to Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart you can save $80 and pick them up for just $120, which is a whole $100 cheaper than the Buds 2 Pro that replaced them. I used the Galaxy Buds Pro for three to four hours a day for eighteen months, from the day of release up until my Buds 2 Pro arrived. Except for when the rubber tip came off and got stuck in my ear, I loved every moment with the Buds Pros. The sound improvements over the older Buds+ were noticeable, and the addition of ANC made wearing them in busy areas a dream.

My favorite feature is Music Share. When my wife and I go for a walk, we can listen to the same music without going through the pairing process. She can press the Music Share button on her phone, and because she's a trusted contact in my Music Share settings, my earbuds will connect to her phone. If my phone rings during that time, my buds automatically switch back to my phone. I've never had such a seamless experience.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro - $120 (originally $200). Just because Samsung's original Galaxy Buds Pro have been replaced doesn't mean you should overlook them. They still sound amazing and have great active noise cancellation.

Galaxy Buds Live

Some people have small ears, making most earbuds like the Galaxy Buds Pro unusable. Thankfully, Samsung solved this issue back in 2020 with the Galaxy Buds Live. These bean-shaped wonders sit neatly in the tragus (the outer ear) rather than the ear canal itself. This avoids that plugged-up feeling many complain about with other buds, and they don't have to be squeezed or forced in. The downside is that the seal isn't as tight, so ambient noise will creep through, even with ANC switched on.

My wife has never been able to use earbuds, but the Buds Live changed all that. I'll never forget the look on her face when she put them in the first time, and they fit with no modification. They've spent every day over the last two years getting at least four hours of use, and they've aged perfectly, even in battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - $80 (originally $150). The Galaxy Buds Live saved the day for people with small ears who can't use conventional in-ear buds. Sound quality is good, call quality is excellent, and the active noise cancellation is adequate.

There are plenty of great deals out there for audiophiles this Black Friday. Samsung's site will tell you that you can get the Buds Live for just $40, but there's an enormous catch: You'll only get that price if you trade in a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro, which are newer and more premium than the Buds Live are, so you'd have no reason to make that trade.

Thankfully, Samsung will give you $20 for any pair of wired or wireless buds, bringing the Buds Live down to just $60. If you don't have anything to trade, $80 is still an excellent price for the Buds Live, and if you don't mind getting the blue ones, Best Buy is selling them for $70.

Galaxy Buds are best paired with Samsung devices, so why not check out the other Black Friday deals running right now?