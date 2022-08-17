Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are water and sweat resistant, featuring an IPX7 rating.

Samsung just announced the newest addition to its ever-growing lineup of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. As a successor to both the original Galaxy Buds Pro and last year's affordable Galaxy Buds 2, they have plenty to prove. If you're thinking of buying a pair of Samsung's earbuds to go with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it's important to consider whether they're right for your lifestyle. When it comes to the best wireless earbuds, durability matters. Thankfully, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are able to hold up as some of the most rugged availability today — at least when it comes to water resistance.

Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are water and sweat resistant, featuring an IPX7 rating. While they aren't as waterproof as many modern smartphones, they'll survive getting splashed, caught in the rain, and any sweat pouring down your face. These buds can also survive temporary immersion in water — say, accidentally falling in a pool — though you won't want to leave them there for a sustained amount of time. In fresh water, the Buds Pro 2 should survive for up to thirty minutes, so long as they don't fall below a depth of just one meter.

What does IPX7 water-resistance on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro mean?

To understand what "IPX7" means, you have to understand how the IEC — the International Electrotechnical Commission — uses its ratings scale. IP means ingress protection, which measures how well a specific device will survive foreign materials like dust, water, and debris. The first number usually refers to solid objects, like dust or sand. Most modern smartphones receive a 6 rating when tested, which simply means they're dust-proof. In the case of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the X means Samsung did not test for dust resistance, something common for modern wireless earbuds.

The second number in an IP rating refers to water resistance. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's score of 7 tells us exactly how Samsung's latest earbuds will react to water — and, more specifically, whether they should be completely submerged in water. With a rating of 7, the Buds 2 Pro aren't quite as waterproof as most modern smartphones, which usually achieve a score of 8. That said, it's a great rating for earbuds, capable of surviving full immersion in most cases.

Here's how Samsung itself describes an IPX7 rating:

IPX7 rating means that the device is water-resistant when submersed in fresh water at a depth of 1 meter, for up to 30 minutes. However, the earbuds may be damaged if used in conditions inconsistent with the IPX7 standard.

It's important to note that an IPX7 rating does not mean you should swim with these earbuds. The same goes for taking showers or any other consistently wet environments.

What happens if my Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds get wet?

If your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds get wet, you should attempt to dry them using any kind of nearby cloth to remove excess water. Samsung also recommends gently shaking each bud as you dry. If it's not clean water — say they're soaked with a spilled drink — rinse them off using a bowl of water, then dry them as normal. Don't hold them under running water from a sink or shower, as they aren't designed to survive that level of pressure.

How well do the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro survive water compared to other earbuds from Samsung?

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a noticeable step up from last year's Galaxy Buds 2. Those headphones featured an IPX2 rating, which only guards from vertically falling drops of water tilted less than 15 degrees. In other words, the original Buds 2 could survive rain and sweat, but not much more.

The original Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Pro in early 2021, and unlike their non-Pro counterpart, they also used an IPX7 rating.

What earbuds are more waterproof than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

Although IP68 ratings are common among most modern smartphones, finding earbuds with a water resistance score of 8 is a much harder challenge. If you're looking for headphones from big brand names — think Sony, Google, Apple, and Beats — the IPX7 rating offered by the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is about as high as you'll find. Here's how Samsung's latest earbuds compare to the competition:

Compared to the competition, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are ahead of most of the pack — really, only Jabra's improved dust ratings beat them out. Companies like Tribit do offer earbuds with an IPX8 rating, though they're often designed first and foremost for swimmers and other high-intensity lifestyles.

Ultimately, with an IPX7 rating, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer some of the best water resistance of any modern non-specialized earbud. If you're worried about dropping your headphones in a pool or getting stuck in the rain, this pair has you covered.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

$230 at Samsung