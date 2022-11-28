Samsung makes some of our favorite wireless earbuds on the market. The original Galaxy Buds Pro sounds excellent and carries a sleek IPX7 design. This year, Samsung followed up the 2021 Buds Pro with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The newer model delivers even better sound quality with impressive ANC quality.

If you've been eyeing Samsung's excellent earbuds for a while, this Cyber Monday is your chance to get a massive discount on these two great wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

When the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro launched in early 2021, we loved its new dual-driver design. The sound quality packed a punchy mid-range, with a pleasant clarity and soundstage. Thanks to the sealing design, we also found the ANC very effective. The earbuds are not perfect, though: the touch controls are finicky to use, the buds don't sit easily in the charging case, and the fit is highly subjective.

I used the Galaxy Buds Pro for nearly a year and loved its sleek design and sound quality. And while the fit was great, my ears did start to hurt after wearing the earphones for a few hours. As ear fit is highly subjective, you should definitely give the earbuds a try yourself, though. You can grab the Galaxy Buds Pro with a massive 50% discount this Cyber Monday. So, instead of $200, you can get the earbuds for $100.

Launched in early 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro stands out with its sleek, lightweight design, excellent sound quality, and decent ANC. This is backed by mediocre battery life that can last up to four or five hours, based on your usage.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung's follow-up model to the Galaxy Buds Pro is better in every possible way. The Buds 2 Pro delivers even better sound quality and battery life in a slimmer package than before while providing the same battery life.

I upgraded to the Buds 2 Pro from the original Buds a couple of months ago and could not be happier. The fit is even better, and I am genuinely surprised by the improvement in sound quality and ANC. And unlike the original model, my ears don't start hurting after wearing the earbuds for a few hours.

For Cyber Monday, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for as low as $105. You will need to trade in your existing earbuds for this, though. Samsung will pay you $75 for your old pair of Galaxy Buds or Buds Pro earphones, so this is a great deal (and an excuse) to upgrade to the newer model. If you don't have any earphones to trade in, you can get the Buds 2 Pro with a $50 discount, bringing its price down to $180.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will surprise you with its sound quality and ANC. Despite their compact size, the earbuds sound excellent, and the ANC is surprisingly effective.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds 2 Pro perfectly complement the best Samsung smartphones. But if you own a non-Samsung phone, consider checking the best Cyber Monday deals on earbuds for more options.