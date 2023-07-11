Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $65 $150 Save $85 The Samsung Galaxy Buds are unique in their shape and the value proposition they offer. They have been on the market for a while now, but their features like ANC, clear calling, and 12mm AKG-tuned drivers have stood the test of time, offering great sound and decent isolation even by today's standards. This Prime Day, you can plop these beans in your ears for just $65, a far cry from the $150 sticker price. $65 at Amazon

Good true wireless earbuds are few and far between, and only a few brands seem to have cracked the code to make the best earbuds with noise cancellation. Samsung sits up high on that list, and the Galaxy Buds Live are a big reason why. When they launched in August 2020, they were instantly identifiable by their unique bean-shaped body. The buds offer outstanding features like powerful sound, clear calling, and impressive battery life. They launched at a premium price, but the sticker price has since dropped to $150. You can pick up these earbuds for less than half as much. Amazon Prime Day has dropped their price to just $65, translating into $85 in savings.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are high-end earbuds with 12mm dynamic drivers tuned by Harman sub-brand AKG, and they get plenty loud enough to drown out the noise in your surroundings. Samsung claims the earbuds have a bass-forward sound signature that's vibrant and studio-grade.

The Buds Live also have ANC; however, in our review, we found it a little challenging to achieve a tight seal with these earbuds. Samsung suggests using the different sizes of included ear tips to ensure the fit is snug. Understandably, this also greatly improves the ANC performance. Four mics are on each earbud, with one on each side dedicated to voice pickup for calls, ensuring stellar ANC performance.

The earbuds are not waterproof, but should be suitable for workouts if you don't sweat as much. They should also last long enough — Samsung claims eight hours on a full charge. However, your mileage may vary depending on your listening volume and how much you use ANC. The charging case itself recharges via USB-C and supports wireless charging as well.

The earbuds are better suited for smaller ears, but with an in-ear design, most people shouldn't have a problem using them. You can even use either earbud independently if you so desire. This Prime Day is the best time to pull the trigger on this purchase because the Galaxy Buds Live have dropped to their lowest price ever. You can buy them for just $65 instead of the usual $150. That's less than half the original price. For the discounted price, the Buds Live are an irresistible deal if you're scoping out the market for potent true wireless earbuds on a budget.