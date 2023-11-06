Summary Samsung Galaxy Buds FE do not support wireless charging, sacrificing convenience for a lower price tag.

The buds have a battery capacity of 60mAh each and a charging case capacity of 479mAh, offering over 8 hours of playtime on their own and approximately 21 hours with the case.

While the Buds FE don't offer wireless charging, other models in Samsung's Galaxy Buds line do, and they are compatible with Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature.

Quick Answer: No, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE do not support wireless charging.

Samsung’s FE (Fan Edition) line of devices is intended to deliver high-quality experiences, focusing primarily on what users want at competitive pricing. While revealing the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE models, Samsung also officially unveiled the Galaxy Buds FE. With FE devices, Samsung is finding a balance between cost and features, and it’s evident with the Galaxy Buds FE which aspects the company was willing to leave behind in favor of a lower price tag.

Do the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE have wireless charging?

If there’s one thing that Galaxy Buds FE can stand to skip for the sake of a lower cost, it’s wireless charging. In fact, although it's a convenient feature, wireless charging is slower and less efficient than wired charging. The Galaxy Buds FE charge in their respective case, which charges off a USB-C cable.

Each bud has a battery with a 60mAh capacity. The charging case comes in around 479mAh. For reference, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a capacity of 58mAh and a case capacity of 500mAh, putting them in line with the FE model. According to Samsung, the Buds FE can achieve just over 8 hours of playtime on their own or approximately 21 with the charging case. The Buds 2 Pro battery has an estimated life of 5 hours with active noise cancellation plus 13 hours of charge time in the case.

Do any other Galaxy Buds offer wireless charging?

As more and more devices focus on convenience, wireless charging may not be something you’re willing to give up. The Galaxy Buds FE won’t fit your needs, but Samsung still has a line of earbuds that will. All other models, from the Galaxy Buds to the Galaxy Buds 2, offer wireless charging with a Samsung-compatible wireless charger.

All Galaxy Buds that are compatible with wireless charging can also work with Samsung’s Wireless PowersShare. Wireless PowerShare takes specific devices like the Galaxy S23 line or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and substitutes them as a wireless charger. The full list of compatible devices can be found on Samsung’s official website.

What is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and do the Buds FE have it?

Active noise cancellation refers to an earbud or headset’s ability to drown out environmental sounds, such as ambient noise or side conversations. ANC is especially important if you’re taking phone calls with your earbuds or need to focus on a report. Since Samsung wanted users to make the most of the Fan Edition buds, ANC is included.

What features do the Galaxy Buds FE units have?

The Buds FE may not charge wirelessly, but there are still plenty of features to justify the $100 price tag. Both buds are designed with winged tips, enhancing comfort and keeping the buds secure, even when you’re hitting the gym or jogging.

The buds are designed with a defined grip area that contrasts the flat tap space to minimize inadvertently activating the tap controls. Samsung also added seamless pairing to the Buds FE, so you can quickly swap between devices across the Galaxy line.