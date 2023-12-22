Samsung touts the FE product line as its way to give its customers most of the features they want without breaking the bank. While this has mostly coalesced as a series of competent not-quite-flagship phones that drop some unnecessary bells and whistles to drive the price down, the Galaxy Buds FE might be an even clearer example of how that business model can walk the line between making hits and cannibalizing sales from your slightly more expensive products. After all, it’s hard to imagine anyone shelling out the extra $50 for the Buds 2 when the Buds FE are nearly indistinguishable from them.

While they’re poised to steal sales from that next step up Samsung’s lineup, and they’re not bad by any stretch, the Galaxy Buds FE also aren’t specced or priced to steal customers away from any of the super tight competition in the midrange earbud space. That’s not necessarily bad, Samsung’s main target for its FE devices has always been returning customers, so making new fans isn’t the goal of the $100 Galaxy Buds FE. It wouldn’t hurt to try and win some over, though.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 7.5 / 10 Samsung shows exactly why it makes Fan Edition devices by bringing plenty of features and specs from its Galaxy Buds 2 to earbuds at just two-thirds the price. The Galaxy Buds FE cut a few bells and whistles to accomplish that, but still come out swinging with a longer battery life than the Buds 2, among other traded blows and ties on specs, rather than being a strict downgrade from the pricier option. Battery Life 6 hours, 21 hours with case (ANC on) Supported codecs AAC, Samsung Scaleable, SBC IP rating IPX2 (earbuds only) Noise Cancellation Yes Brand Samsung Microphones 3 Weight (earbuds) 5.8g Dimensions (earbuds) 17.5 x 19.3 x 22.2mm Charging USB-C wired Price (MSRP) $100 Color Graphite, White Spatial Audio Enhanced 360 Audio Dimensions (charging case) 50 x 50 x 27.5mm Pros For this price, the sound quality is impressive

Very effective ANC and ambient modes

Great comfort, even with the wingtips

Samsung's value-add features are great ? if you have other Samsung gear Cons Only IPX2 rated

Fast pairing is a Galaxy Wear app exclusive

The in-ear detection is to turn ANC off, not for automatic play/pause

Price and availability

While Samsung may have eye-catching colors up for grabs with its Buds 2 and 2 Pro earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE are limited to comparatively bland graphite and white colorways, with white case exteriors. They’re readily available at the expected Amazons and Best Buys the world over, as well as most major retailers, and directly from Samsung itself. While they’ve only just come out, and carry a relatively modest $100 price tag, they’ve already gone on sale as low as $80 at some retailers.

Design and fit

A more customizable fit thanks to wingtips

While the IPX2 rating of the Galaxy Buds FE in and of itself isn’t remarkable, it’s noteworthy that you need to jump all the way up to the flagship Buds 2 Pro to get better water resistance from Samsung. Whether that’s a boon for the Buds FE or a damning condemnation for the pricier Buds 2 is a bit of a wash though – which you should avoid leaving the Buds FE in your pocket for – because IPX2 is far from waterproof.

The lackluster IP rating isn’t the only thing shared between the Galaxy Buds FE and Buds 2. While there may be a few millimeters difference here or there, the charging cases for both models are nearly identical. Both have a square white clamshell body and sport a skinny strip that gives away the color of the buds inside. Where their industrial designs diverge is on the buds themselves. While both are touch-activated, the Buds FE eschews Samsung’s signature bean styling in favor of the touch zones being clearly demarcated as a flat space, along with a change from matte to glossy exterior.

Another departure from the Buds 2 lineup that sets the Galaxy Buds FE apart is the inclusion of swappable wingtips. While they may have their fair share of vocal fans and detractors alike, it is at least something that further distinguishes them from the Buds 2. As mentioned, the wingtips are swappable, so in addition to the Type-C to Type-C cable and compulsory S/M/L ear tips, the Buds FE include pairs of S/M and M/L wingtips. The wingtips themselves are on a silicone band that sits in a track around the Buds FE, which feels like it could be a major gunk trap, so prepare for that possibility.

While I personally didn’t experience any discomfort from the wingtips, that comes with a clear “your mileage may vary” asterisk. Even with that additional contact, Galaxy Buds FE were no less comfortable in my ears, and it was nigh impossible to shake them out purposefully, let alone accidentally.

Sound & call quality

Not just good for the price

While the Bluetooth topping out at the AAC codec would be worth grumbling over on pricier earbuds, it’s a non-issue here, especially since AAC is more than capable of handling the Ogg Vorbis files on Spotify, or the AAC (the file format, not the codec) tracks on YouTube Music. Music aficionados springing for Apple Music Lossless, Qobuz, or Tidal HiFi Plus every month probably concern themselves with much pricier LDAC earbuds, if not wired listening. With that AAC limitation in mind, the Buds FE put up a pretty good showing in the sound department. They feel like they’re hitting the same playback quality wall that more expensive earbuds in my arsenal hit with the lower bitrate files on YouTube Music.

The sound quality is more than adequate for this price point, but the ANC quality is even better. That only gets them to what I’d call “pretty good,” but that’s irrespective of the low price tag.

While it’s not the best I’ve ever heard, with thoughtful features like the option to switch into ambient mode during calls and when you take out a bud to alleviate the “pressure” sensation some people experience with ANC, a bunch of little optimizations add up to be better than the sum of their parts. This comes at a pretty dramatic hit to battery life, though, with ANC bringing the runtime per charge of the Buds FE down from 9 to 6 hours. I’m of the opinion that it’s totally worth it, though.

Close

The ambient mode does a better-than-decent job of balancing outside sounds and your playback audio. During my testing, I watched a livestream of a friend’s wedding ceremony on my phone, and before that wrapped up it was time to pop my headphones on for my weekly D&D game over Discord.

Aside from the expected challenges of listening to two things at once, I didn’t have any issue focusing and listening to one over the other. More telling, though, is that after the ceremony wrapped up, half an hour had passed before I remembered I was wearing earbuds under my headphones.

Software

Friction for Galaxy gang outsiders

While it’s been easy for me to dote on the Galaxy Buds FE for the good hardware for its reasonable price, some of the software choices feel less like they make the Buds better on Galaxy devices, and more like Samsung just wanted them unfriendly to everyone else. While Galaxy owners won’t run into the same friction, seeing as their devices ship with the Galaxy Wearable App, for everyone else it’s an optional download the same way that rolling up your windows during a dust storm is optional – No one is making you do it, but you’ll be better off if you do.

Close

To start, Samsung has its own proprietary one-time quick pairing process that requires its app, and rather than using standard multi-point Bluetooth, Samsung’s Seamless earbud connection relies on you being signed in to your Galaxy account on a device to prompt the Buds FE to connect to it, though admittedly it’s far more convenient than having to put them back into pairing mode and setting them up anew on every device you intend to use them with. If you thought being a single-device user would save you from needing the app though, the unnecessary inconveniences don’t end there.

While it’s not new for a company to encourage you to download its companion app to access customization options for your earbuds, what I’ve never seen is having basic controls turned off by default until you do so.

Close

Out of the box, the Buds FE have play/pause on a single press, and long-press for a shortcut command that you’ll need the app for if you want ANC controls. Double tap to skip forward and triple tap to skip back are off by default, unless this was some quirk wholly unique to the unit I received, and the only way to get anything beyond play/pause controls is to have the Galaxy Wearable app, which again I fully acknowledge that none of this will remotely be an issue for Samsung’s target demographic of existing Samsung owners.

I’m just so frustrated at companies hamstringing their own devices to “encourage” users to download a companion app just to make the earbuds they already bought usable, and this is a new low on that front. There are plenty of earbuds available where the companion app actually adds features and is completely optional.

Things like being able to fully customize controls, or set in-depth EQ profiles, and yes even Samsung’s Seamless earbud connection, are all things that can make users want to download a companion app to get the most out of their purchase. Knowing that the overwhelming majority of users Samsung is after with the Buds FE won’t experience any of this friction, though, I can’t really justify weighing it too heavily against the overall rating.

Battery life and charging time

Decent battery life, no wireless charging

As mentioned before, ANC is a huge tax to the per-charge runtime of the Galaxy Buds FE, with the 9-hour play time getting cut down to just 6 with the flip of that switch. If you’re willing to pop the Buds FE back into the charging case over lunch, you’ll be able to make it through the rest of a full day of work without issue though.

With ANC on all the time, the total battery life with the charging case just peaks over the 20-hour mark, coming closer to 30 with it off, so while it’s not getting you through an entire workweek on one charge, it’s pretty safe just to top it off every other day — just bear in mind you'll need to plug in to do that, as the Buds FE's case doesn't support wireless charging.

Competition

Even with the appreciably higher price of $150, Samsung’s Buds 2 can be found on sale at or below the $100 Samsung is asking for the Buds FE, but even at the same price, you might prefer the Buds FE over the Buds 2. The Buds FE have a few bells and whistles missing from the Buds 2, though advantages like baked-in Samsung TV compatibility are pretty niche, others are more meaningful.

The Buds FE sports a few extra mAh of battery capacity in the case, and even with bud batteries 1 mAh smaller, they wind up with about an extra hour of playtime per charge over the Buds 2. That extra juice in an almost identical case can probably be chalked up to what’s missing from the Buds FE and present in the Buds 2, which is wireless charging. If you’re still on the fence, we’ve also broken down all the differences that can’t fit in a single paragraph.

Roundabouts the hundred-dollar price point, the Galaxy Buds FE's most significant competition outside of Samsung’s own lineup is the $120 Sony WF-C700N earbuds. Having tried both, the audio quality and noise cancelation are very similar, though Sony’s app has better features, like custom EQs as opposed to Samsung’s limited pre-made selection. The Sony earbuds would better serve anyone who prefers physical buttons over touch sensors. If the extra $20 over the Buds FE is a sticking point, the WF-C700Ns have been on sale for as little as $85, making them an even easier sell for anyone who doesn’t care about Samsung’s secret sauce.

Should you buy them?

While the Galaxy Buds FE is far from bad for the price, they’re markedly better for those solidly in the Samsung ecosystem. Much like AirPods shine their brightest on Apple devices, the Buds FE has a smoother user experience for anyone with one or more Samsung devices at their disposal. While they’re still great for the price, those not in Samsung’s ecosystem might want to go for similar earbuds in this price range like Sony’s WF-C700Ns, but the Buds FE are one of the most tempting choices for any Galaxy device owner who isn’t ready to step all the way up to the Buds 2 Pro.