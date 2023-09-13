Summary Images from a Samsung support document have confirmed the existence of the midrange Galaxy Buds FE.

The Galaxy Buds FE will feature wing tips to improve the fit, addressing complaints from previous Galaxy Buds models.

Samsung could reveal the new earbuds alongside the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE later this month.

In addition to making stellar smartphones, Samsung is also known for its extensive range of earbuds. We realized early on that the manufacturer wouldn't reveal any new Galaxy Buds products during its late July Unpacked event, which played host to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, a leak later disclosed the model number of a possible Galaxy Buds refresh, suggesting that the company may have a new pair of earbuds in the offing. A new leak is now giving us our first official look at the new Samsung earbuds.

The leak comes from Dutch publication GalaxyClub, who unearthed a support document for the Galaxy Buds FE this week, reportedly published accidentally by Samsung Germany. It didn't take long for the folks at Winfuture to dig even further and find a user manual/support page PDF for the Galaxy Buds FE, which contained some official images of the earbuds and the charging case hiding within. It's worth noting that GalaxyClub originally speculated that Samsung may call its new earbuds the Galaxy Buds FE, Buds 2+, or Buds 2 Live, and it looks like they were right.

2 Images Close

These images also seem to confirm the presence of wing tips, originally revealed by a leaked live image last week. This design tweak could potentially address complaints of a loose fit associated with some older Galaxy Buds models. There's not much else we know about the Galaxy Buds FE apart from this seemingly improved design.

2 Images Close

Meanwhile, the support page leak we referenced above offers a detailed view of the earbuds and the charging case with markers explaining what each component does. The available color variants are still a mystery, though we can tell that the Galaxy Buds FE will be sold in at least Black and White options, as evidenced by the leaked images.

2 Images Close

The FE naming makes it pretty clear that Samsung would launch the new earbuds alongside the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It's also safe to assume that the Galaxy Buds FE will be on the lower end of the pricing spectrum, especially compared to earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which ranks among the best wireless earbuds.

We don't have word on the launch date of these new Fan Edition products, though rumors and leaks have previously mentioned late 2023 or early 2024 as the potential launch date in the past. However, more recent reporting from multiple sources hints at a late September release timeline for these new devices.

If that's the case, we're probably just a few weeks away from the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and the Galaxy Buds FE's arrival. The launch could be a low-key affair since Samsung usually reserves the fanfare of a big event for its flagship devices, such as the recent duo of foldables launched in July.