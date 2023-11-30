Samsung Galaxy Buds FE + $10 Amazon Gift Card $80 $110 Save $30 As if a $30 discount on Samsung's newest earbuds wasn't enough, Amazon is also throwing in a free $10 gift card with your purchase! The new Galaxy Buds FE offer an affordable yet premium feeling set of buds that pair perfectly with Galaxy phones and tablets. The battery life is great, the sound quality is fantastic, and for the price of just $70, are some of the best buds you can go with right now. $80 at Amazon

While there are a lot of cheap earbuds out there that perform well enough for the money, Samsung's new Galaxy Buds FE earbuds set the bar just a little bit higher when they landed in early October. For $100, not many other options out there offer the same level of sound quality as premium buds double their price, but actually feature impressive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency modes as well.

So, when Amazon dropped this deal that not only takes $30 off some of the best Samsung earbuds to date but also gives away a free Amazon Gift Card, we had to shout this one out. This limited time offer is a heck of a deal, offering quite possibly the best wireless earbuds under $100 right now while also giving away some free spending money.

Why this Galaxy Buds FE deal is worth your money

If you're a Galaxy user, there's no better option than picking up a set of Samsung's earbuds. Not only do they sync up perfectly with Galaxy phones and tablets, but they actually take advantage of Samsung-specific audio codecs to optimize sound quality.

Comparing the Galaxy Buds FE vs Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds, the similarities are also pretty striking considering the price difference. They're a full $50 less than the Galaxy Buds 2, yet offer basically the exact same features including great ANC, full-bodied sound, and exceptional battery life. Plus, the new design provides a better fit and feel for the most part.

However, there is one big sacrifice the Galaxy Buds FE make to hit that $100 price tag, and that's wireless charging. You'll have to plug these bad boys in to charge them, but considering it's a standard USB-C port, that shouldn't be much of a problem.

For $80, though, the lack of wireless charging can be forgiven, and the free $10 Amazon Gift Card makes these impressive little earbuds even more worth the buy.