Source: WinFuture Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $100 $110 Save $10 Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE are the company's latest entry into the wireless earbuds space. They hit a nice sweet spot of features and affordability, and you'll get even more value with today's free gift card promotion. $100 at Amazon

Earlier this month Samsung officially announced the new Galaxy Buds FE, and if you're in the market for cheap true wireless earbuds, they should at least be on your radar. True to the FE, or "Fan Edition," moniker, the new buds strike a nice balance of design, features, and affordability. For just $100 you get ANC, touch controls, support for SmartThings Find, and up to 9 hours of battery life. Plus, if you buy today you get a free $10 Amazon gift card.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE should be your next earbuds

There are a few reasons why you should make the Buds FE your next earbuds, but we'll start with the design. The FE buds feature wingtips, which harkens back to some of the older Samsung earbud designs, and this helps give them a secure, comfortable fit. This also helps create a sort of seal around your ear canal, which works together with the ANC to offer solid noise cancelation. That's noteworthy because a lot of the competition, including the Pixel Buds A-Series, don't offer ANC.

As far as sound quality, the Buds FE perform at least as well as you'd expect them to in this range, though if sound quality is high on your list, you may have to jump up a bit in price. Samsung's earbuds do impress with features though, offering support for fast pairing with Galaxy devices, Auto Switch for quickly switching between devices, and support for SmartThings Find feature, so you can track down a lost bud. You also get a built-in microphone with Bixby voice assistant, and 6 hours of battery life—up to 9 with ANC off.

There are obviously going to be some sacrifices made at this price range. The carrying case doesn't charge wirelessly, meaning you'll have to plug in the USB-C cable each time, and the IPX2 water resistance rating is a bit too low for you to feel great about wearing these in the rain or for heavy gym sessions. Nevertheless, we like these earbuds a lot—especially for price-conscious shoppers, or those already in the Samsung ecosystem. Take advantage of this free gift card promotion while you can to squeeze even more value out of the purchase.