Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $68 $100 Save $32 The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Fan Edition) are wireless earbuds known for their affordability and high-quality audio. They offer clear sound and deep bass and come with a comfortable, secure fit. These earbuds feature touch controls and long battery life and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. With an IPX2 water resistance rating, they're suitable for workouts and daily use, making them a practical choice for on-the-go users seeking a budget-friendly audio solution. $68 at Amazon $68 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a good pair of affordable wireless earbuds for your Android smartphone that won't break the bank, the Samsung Galaxy FE are going to be one option to go with. Not only are you going to get impressive sound quality from these compact earbuds, but you're also going to get great ANC too. Furthermore, the earbuds provide a comfortable fit that ensures hours of quality listening time.

Of course, what we really love about the Galaxy Buds FE is the current price. While it normally has a retail price of $100, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks 32% off, dropping it down to just $68. Although that discount might not seem that steep, it actually takes a good chunk off, bringing them down to their lowest price. So if you've been looking to score a good deal, now's going to be the time to shop.

What's great about the Galaxy Buds FE?

There are a lot of things that we loved about the Galaxy Buds FE when we first reviewed them. For the price, sound quality was deemed impressive, along with ANC capabilities. Furthermore, the earbuds provided excellent comfort, with wingtips that could provide extra stability when used in more challenging scenarios. While the earbuds can last up to six hours on a single charge, the included charging case can provide up to 30 hours total.

Those that like to work out will be happy to know that there is protection from sweat and light moisture, as the earbuds have an IPX2 rating. Of course, you're also going to be able to customize the audio and controls of the Galaxy Buds FE, so long as you've installed the accompanying Galaxy Wearable App. If you're someone that's going to use the Galaxy Buds FE with a compatible Galaxy device, you'll also get treated to some exclusive perks as well.

Overall, these earbuds are great, and they provide a lot of bang for your buck. And while we love them at their normal price, they're an absolute no-brainer at the currently discounted price. So grab a pair and enjoy.