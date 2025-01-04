Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $60 $100 Save $40 The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Fan Edition) are wireless earbuds known for their affordability and high-quality audio. They offer clear sound, deep bass, and offer a comfortable and secure fit. Right now, you can score a fantastic discount that knocks 40% off for a limited time. $60 at Amazon $60 at Samsung $70 at Best Buy

Wireless earbuds can be expensive, and sometimes you just need a solid pair that isn't going to wreak havoc on your wallet. Luckily, there are plenty of great affordable wireless earbuds available that are under $100. And right now, Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE are on sale, coming in at 40% off. These are some of our favorite earbuds to buy if you're on a budget, so get these while you can because this price won't be around for long.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE?

If you've been looking for a solid pair of earbuds that offers plenty of bang for your buck, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are going to be right up your alley. While they work best when paired with Samsung devices, you're still going to be able to use them with Bluetooth compatible devices.

When it comes to audio quality, you're going to get robust sound, and also fantastic ANC that's great for eliminating external distractions. And there's even an ambient mode that can let sound in just in case you need to stay aware of your surroundings.

They also sit comfortably in the ear, with a snug fit that's great if you like going for runs or working out. Plus, you can easily control your music with touch controls. When it comes to battery life, you're looking at about six hours of use, with a total time of 21 hours with the included charging case.

Plus, you get mild protection from the elements thanks to an IPX2 rating. Overall, these earbuds are great, and come in at a price that really can't be ignored. Of course, if you're still on the fence, then we suggest you take a look at some of our favorite budget options.