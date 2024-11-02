Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $60 $100 Save $40 Samsung shows exactly why it makes Fan Edition devices by bringing plenty of features and specs from its Galaxy Buds 2 to earbuds at just two-thirds the price. You can't go wrong if you're looking for something affordable and with this deal, you're saving 40%. $60 at Amazon

If you're looking for some earbuds that won't leave a huge dent on your wallet, then the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are going to be right up your alley. Not only are they light and compact, but they're also comfortable and feature-packed.

While they normally come in at $100, they can now be had at a great price thanks to a fresh discount from Amazon that drops them down to just $60, which is 40% off retail. This is the lowest price we've seen from the retailer, so get them while you can.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE?

The Galaxy Buds FE wireless earbuds really excelled when it came to sound, ANC, and comfort. These are pretty much the most important things that you should care about when shopping for a pair of earbuds. Of course, the Galaxy Buds FE also offer some excellent features too, which is pretty much the cherry on top when it comes to this great audio package.

Perhaps one nice perk is that the Galaxy Buds FE feature wingtip inserts that allow the wireless earbuds to really lock into your ears canals. This is important if you're looking to use these in a scenario where you might be a little tougher on them, like on a jog or working out. The earbuds also have an IPX2 rating, with protection from sweat and light moisture.

Battery life is going to be good here with up to six hours of use on a single charge. The included charging case brings the total number up to 30 hours, which means, you'll easily be able to use these wireless earbuds all day. Although the earbuds have a great sound out of the box, you can also customize the sound to your liking using the accompanying app.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with these earbuds, especially at their current price, which drops them to their lowest to date. At just $60, they're an absolute steal, and you definitely want to grab them while you still can. If you're still on the fence, we have some other great affordable wireless earbuds recommendations as well.