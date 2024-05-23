Summary Galaxy Buds might not have top-tier sound quality, but offer great value for money compared to competitors.

Rumored Galaxy Buds 3 could feature a new design, improving call quality and noise cancelation.

Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event may introduce new Galaxy Buds alongside other products like Fold 6 and Galaxy Watch 7.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds lineup might not deliver the same outstanding sound quality as the Sony WF-1000XM5 or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, but they stand out due to their excellent value for money. While the Korean giant has improved its earbuds with each iteration, the design has remained unchanged since the lineup's inception in 2019. This could reportedly change with the Galaxy Buds 3, which could debut with a fresh new design at Samsung's rumored Unpacked July event.

A report from Chosun claims Samsung will unveil the next-gen Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro with a revamped look at its second Unpacked event of the year. Purportedly, the earbuds could have a "bean sprout-like design [translated]," similar to the AirPods Pro, helping significantly improve voice call quality and active noise cancelation. Samsung's current earbuds falter in these two areas, so any improvements would be welcome.

Jumping on the AI bandwagon, Samsung will apparently also include AI features on its Galaxy Buds. In February, the Korean giant rolled out an update for the Galaxy Buds, enabling S24 owners to enjoy real-time translation in phone calls even when wearing the earbuds. Presumably, the company's next-gen earbuds will further build on this feature.

Seemingly, the Buds 3 might also be bigger than their predecessor, as Samsung will have to fit in a bigger battery to power the AI features. So, while the current Galaxy Buds sport a sleek design, this might not be the case with its successor.

Samsung's next Unpacked event could go official soon

Close

Rumors suggest that Samsung's next Unpacked event will occur on July 10 in Paris. If so, the company should send out invites for the launch program in the next few weeks.

A recent leak indicated the company will unveil a plethora of new products at the event, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Watch 7 series, and the Galaxy Ring. As the rumored launch timeframe approaches, expect more leaks about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy devices to pop up online, including possible CAD renders of the Buds 3 series.