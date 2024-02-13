Summary Samsung is rolling out an AI translation feature to some of its existing products, like the Galaxy Buds 2, Buds 2 Pro, and Buds FE, through a firmware update.

The feature, called Live Translate, is part of the Galaxy AI suite, and currently requires that the updated buds are paired with a Galaxy S24 series device.

With Live Translate, users can receive real-time call translations on their screen while using Galaxy Buds, but may need to download additional language packs to access certain languages.

If you’re still not convinced by some of the advantages of AI, Samsung and other mobile device manufacturers are making them more accessible. In turn, it’s becoming difficult to imagine a future without AI, even on a small scale. While it’s true the technology can be beneficial in large applications, it can be just as helpful for matters as minor as translation. AI translation allows for two-way, face-to-face communication in real-time, which can be a game-changer in many situations. Now, Samsung is expanding this AI feature to some of its existing products.

As spotted by Gizmochina, a firmware update is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Buds 2 Pro, and Buds FE users that will enable them to use the AI-based live translation feature when paired with a Galaxy S24 series phone (via Ishan Agarwal). For the time being, this seems to be the only series compatible with it, but it could possibly roll out to others in the future. The update has been spotted in India, but should expand to other regions in the coming weeks.

With Live Translate, you can receive a real-time call translation on your screen while you’re using your Samsung Buds. However, you should keep in mind that you may need to download an additional language pack in order to access certain languages.

At Samsung’s Unpacked event last month, the company revealed several new AI-based software features under the Galaxy AI moniker, including Live Translate. Circle to Search, Note Assist, Photo Assist, and others were unveiled, but not all Samsung devices were eligible to receive them. For example, the Galaxy S22 series was not included in the rollout, despite using the same chipset as the S23 FE. However, the company did acknowledge that there is still the potential for others to receive the features.

If you immediately want to get your hands on these AI benefits, opting for a Samsung Galaxy S24 model is one of the quickest ways to do it. The company’s flagship comes with all of the bells and whistles, and they aren’t just limited to AI features. If you opt for the S24+, for instance, you can expect to receive a 4,900mHa battery and 12GB of RAM. Even the standard S24 will get you a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and up to 256GB of storage.