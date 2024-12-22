Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 $140 $180 Save $40 The Galaxy Buds 3 are Samsung's all-around earbuds, equipped with all the features you'd expect in a pair of high-end earbuds — just not quite to the level of their more expensive siblings. You still get 11mm dynamic drivers, ANC, and impressive battery life, but you get it at less than 3/4 of the price. Pros Balanced, bass-friendly sound quality Secure and comfortable fit Easy to control Great companion app Cons Lackluster battery life ANC is just so-so $140 at Best Buy

Your changes have been saved Apple AirPods 4 (with Active Noise Cancellation) Apple's AirPods 4 (with Active Noise Cancellation) bring conversational awareness and decent, but not perfect, noise cancellation implementation in a less-expensive package than Apple's AirPods Pro lineup. They're rated for 30 hours of uptime with its topped-up USB-C charging case. And these pods can automatically drop the sound of whatever you're listening to when you, or someone near you, starts talking. Pros Class-leading ANC Great sound quality Comfortable fit Earbuds and case are IP54 rated Cons Weak battery life Volume has to be controlled by host device Customization is only for iOS users $180 at Best Buy



Two of the top brands for truly wireless earbuds are Samsung and Apple. The former is best known for its Galaxy phones, which have been on shelves for several years now. The latter has a grand reputation for its AirPods lineup, a range of in-ear and open-air buds that plays best with other Apple hardware.

But if we had to choose between the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 or Apple AirPods 4, which pair of active noise-canceling (ANC) earbuds would we go with? That’s not the most straightforward question to answer.

Both the Galaxy Buds 3 and AirPods 4 are terrific TWS buds that fit well, sound nice, and last for several hours on a full charge, so what sets these two models apart? As they say, “the devil is in the details,” so today, we’re going to compare the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Apple AirPods 4 to help you decide which is best for your ears (or for the ears of someone you love).

Price, availability, and specifications

It’s a draw!

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are $180 and come in silver and white colorways. You can pick up a pair on Amazon, but they’re also available through major retailers like Best Buy and Target and directly through Samsung. The Galaxy Buds 3 can often be found on sale, too.

The Apple AirPods 4 are available with or without active noise-canceling. The model with ANC costs $180, while the version without ANC is $130. Only sold in white, you’ll be able to get the AirPods 4 through Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, and other retailers.



Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Apple AirPods 4 (with Active Noise Cancellation) Battery Life 5 hours, 6 hours (ANC off); 24 hours with case, 30 hours (ANC off) 4 hours, 5 hours (ANC off); 20 hours with case, 30 hours (ANC off) Noise Cancellation Yes Yes Microphones 3 mics + VPU (DNN + Personalized Beamforming) Dual beamforming IP rating IP57 (buds only) IP54 Charging Wireless, USB-C fast charging USB-C, Qi‑certified wireless charging Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 18.2mm x 20.3mm x 31.9mm 30.2mm x 18.3mm x 18.1mm (4.3 grams) Dimensions and weight (case) 58.9mm x 48.7mm x 24.4mm 50.1mm x 46.2mm x 21.2mm (34.7 grams) Price $180 $180 Spatial Audio 360 Audio Yes

Design, fit, and controls

Everything is starting to look the same