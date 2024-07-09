Summary An unofficial unboxing video of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 has been published online, highlighting design similarities with the Pro version.

The video and images indicate that the Galaxy Buds 3 has a shorter stem than the Buds 3 Pro, while the Blade Lights feature could be exclusive to the Pro version.

Leaks leading up to this point suggest that the Galaxy Buds 3 will be priced between $150 and $200, whereas the Buds 3 Pro could see a relatively minor price bump to $250.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is just a day away, and leaks have expectedly picked up intensity over the past couple of weeks. Among the many devices that Samsung will debut at its hardware launch event, the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Buds 3 Pro appear to have made it to the leaks more than some of its other products. Last week, a Reddit user managed to get their hands on the Buds 3 Pro, detailing some of its features, such as the LED strips (Blade Lights), as well as an appealing metallic gray charging case. Now, the cheaper Galaxy Buds 3 has made an appearance online in a semi-unboxing video.

UAE-based X user OnlyTechAE has reportedly obtained a retail version of the Galaxy Buds 3 and has the videos and images to show for it. While it's been dubbed as an unboxing of the new earbuds, it doesn't fully reveal what's inside the packaging. However, the user ensures that we get a good look at the charging case, also in metallic gray, along with the earbuds themselves.

At first glance, the Galaxy Buds 3 appears to have a shorter stem than the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. But we can't say this with certainty until the earbuds are officially revealed in just over 24 hours. The eye-catching Blade Lights also appear to be missing from the Galaxy Buds 3, with a subsequent reply by OnlyTechAE highlighting that this feature is exclusive to the Buds 3 Pro.

Can't tell the Galaxy Buds 3 series apart

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 3

Images posted alongside the video reveal the gray and white versions side-by-side, along with their corresponding charging cases. There's hardly anything to distinguish between the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the Buds 3 in terms of the charging case's appearance (pictured above), with both being available in white and gray colors while also offering a transparent top cover/hood. The latter is a nice touch and definitely helps differentiate the Galaxy Buds 3 series from the Apple AirPods.

In addition to leaks detailing Samsung's next-gen earbuds in the flesh, reports have suggested that the Galaxy Buds Pro 3 could cost close to $300 when it debuts this month, though other reports have talked about a $250 price tag for this version, which seems more reasonable. While there's no official info on the Galaxy Buds 3's price, recent leaks indicate these earbuds will enter the market in the $150 to $200 range.