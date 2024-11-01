The winner Sony WF-1000XM5 $225 $300 Save $75 The Sony WF-1000XM5 are truly incredible earbuds that cost a pretty penny but are worth every cent. Prepare for beautiful and immersive audio, rock-solid ANC, good battery life, and plenty of in-app customizations and settings! Pros Amazing sound quality and solid ANC Comfortable fit Headphones Connect app is full of great features Cons Expensive Customization options could be better $225 at Amazon

When it comes to flagship wireless earbuds, two of the most popular pairs on the market in 2024 are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM5. Excellent sound quality, strong noise-canceling, and a host of in-app features and settings are offered by each premium set of buds, and they’re both pretty solid when it comes to battery life, too. So, which flagship model should you buy? That’s a great question.

While both the Galaxy Buds and XM5 have a lot in common, some key differences may help push you toward either the Samsung camp or the Sony corner. That being said, let’s start tearing these in-ears apart!

Price, availability, and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds are priced at $250 and can be purchased through Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and a host of other retailers. The Sony WF-1000XM5 buds cost $300 and can be purchased through Amazon, Best Buy, Sony, and other noteworthy retailers.



Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Sony WF-1000XM5 Battery Life 6 hours (ANC on); 7 hours (ANC off) 8 hours (ANC on), 12 hours (ANC off) Noise Cancellation Yes Yes Microphones 3x per bud 3 per bud IP rating IP57 (buds only) IPX4 Supported codecs AAC, SBC, Samsung Seamless AAC, LDAC, SBC Charging USB-C; wireless USB-C, wireless Driver size 10.5 mm dynamic + 6.1 mm planar 8.4mm

Design and fit

Sony wins the originality contest

Take a gander at the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and tell me the buds don’t look like the AirPods Pro 2. While Samsung may have taken inspiration from Apple’s lauded ANC buds, the choice of a white or silver colorway and a gleaming metallic finish are nice Samsung touches that help the Buds 3 Pro retain some aesthetic credit.

As to ear tips and touch controls, swapping the former is as simple as pulling off one set of tips in favor of another (the Buds 3 Pro comes with multiple ear tip sizes).

In our hands-on review of these Samsung earbuds, though, our reviewer noted that after just a few removals of the tips, they started tearing. We also weren’t the biggest fans of touch controls being mapped to the back of the stems, leading to a lot of unintended actions when removing or inserting the buds.

The Sony XM5 buds are a different design altogether. Ditching stems in favor of a recessed in-ear driver, Sony’s earbuds come with four sets of foam tips instead of the silicone ones the Buds 3 Pro come with.

Our reviewer thought the XM5 formed a secure and comfortable seal in his ears, but we had no issues with the Buds 3 Pro fitting snug, either. The XM5 buds also come in black and silver colorways, with a glossy plastic casing that is visually appealing, although it can be slippery. The touch sensors on the back of each bud handle controls. And thanks to the lightweight design and secure fit of the XM5 buds, they're easy to wear all day long.

One thing to keep in mind: the memory foam tips may not be the best fit for small ears. Fortunately, though, you can purchase replacement silicone ear tips for the XM5 buds online.

Sound and call quality

Neck and neck

Both the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and WF-1000XM5 deliver exceptional sound quality and a decent phone/video call experience. In terms of wireless protocols and codec support, the Buds 3 Pro uses Bluetooth 5.4 and supports the Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC), SSC UHQ (24-bit/96kHz), AAC, and SBC. The XM5 runs on Bluetooth 5.3 and supports SBC, AAC, and Sony’s LDAC codecs. Unfortunately, neither pair of buds supports any aptX formats.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, you’ll be able to take advantage of proprietary hi-res codecs that Sony doesn’t support. Likewise, the XM5 gives you LDAC playback, a format the Buds 3 Pro can’t work with.

So, how about the actual audio quality? It’s a tough call, as both models sound fantastic. Straight out of the box, the Buds 3 Pro and XM5 favor a warm, bass-driven sound profile, with crisp-clear articulation for the highs and mids. You’ll also be able to customize the audio for each set of buds via the Samsung and Sony companion app (available for iPhone and Android devices). Both pairs of buds deliver a wide soundstage, too.

As for call quality, I’m thinking Sony is the slightly better option for this point of comparison, though the Samsung buds are no straggler, thanks to a triple-mic array with noise-canceling tech (the XM5 shares the latter feature).

Noise-canceling

Great for both models, but better with Sony

Both the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and WF-1000XM5 use active noise-canceling microphones to detect and cancel out distracting sounds in your environment, such as plane engines, HVAC systems, and chattery workplaces.

In our experience, both models do a great job at removing noise you don’t want to hear, but I’m giving the win to Sony in this category. The overall ANC performance of the XM5 is more robust and less volume-dependent than the Buds 3 Pro, meaning we didn’t have to crank our music up as much to block out additional noise.

Battery life

Another Sony win

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro should last up to six hours with ANC enabled, giving you a max playback time of 26 hours when you factor in the charging case. Switch ANC off, and you should get around 30 hours. On the other hand, the Sony WF-1000XM5 offers a longer battery life, with up to 8 hours of playback time on a single charge and a total of 24 hours with the charging case.

The WF-1000XM5 delivers up to eight hours of ANC-powered battery life. Factor in the charging case, and you get up to 24 hours of playback or up to 36 hours with ANC disabled. That makes Sony the clear winner in this category.

Both the Buds 3 Pro and XM5 can be charged via USB-C or wirelessly.

Software and compatibility

Samsung and Apple are not friends

Both the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and WF-1000XM5 are best served by an Android device (mainly the Buds 3 Pro), but will work with iPhones and other phones, tablets, and laptops, too.

As for companion apps, the Buds 3 Pro and XM5 are complemented by mobile software that are packed with customizations and useful settings. Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app is only available for Android gear, but the Sony Headphones Connect app is available for both Android and Apple devices. The buds also support Android Fast Pair, which is why we said the XM5 is best served by an Android device.

Galaxy Wearable and Headphones Connect let you create custom sound profiles using a multi-band EQ and have a number of pre-made audio presets for you to choose from. Both apps give you the ability to modify noise-canceling strength, along with ear tip fit tests, customizable touch controls, software updates, and more.

Which one is right for you?

Psst! Choose the XM5!

Even though the Sony WF-1000XM5 are more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, we’re going to give Sony’s signature buds the top prize in this comparison. They’re just a little bit better than the Buds 3 Pro in crucial categories like noise-canceling, battery life, and software. That being said, in the world of wireless earbuds, a little bit of something better goes a long way.

That doesn’t mean the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are inferior. In fact, if you own one or a few Samsung devices already, the Buds 3 Pro will be a natural addition to your Galaxy ecosystem.