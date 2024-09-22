Among the best Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro build on the previous generation in all the right ways, delivering better sound quality, comfort, microphone quality, and fit with an all-new design. The ANC has also improved, but the poor build quality is disappointing. Pros Outstanding sound quality and ANC Deep integration with Samsung devices Great microphone quality Cons Finicky touch controls Poor build quality Many features are not available on non-Samsung devices $250 at Best Buy

Two years after the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro debuted, the company unveiled a successor: the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These earbuds look nothing like the company's previous Galaxy Buds, sporting a new AirPods-like stem design. And for a bit of bling, they feature Blade lights.

Samsung touts some major improvements with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro over its predecessor. But the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro already sound great and are still among our favorite wireless earbuds, despite their age. So, is there more to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro than its flashy new design? Has Samsung improved the sound quality, ANC, and, more importantly, the microphone quality? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched in August 2022 for $230. Two years later, the Buds 3 Pro are debuting for $250. For the additional $20, the new earbuds pack plenty of new features and improvements, which Samsung hopes can justify their price tag.

Many retailers now sell the Buds 2 Pro for less than $150, making them great value for money. So, the Buds 3 Pro don't just have a $20 price gap; it's more like a $100. Conversely, as is typical with any Samsung product, you can easily find the Buds 3 Pro at a heavily discounted price.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro had a rocky start. Announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, the original release schedule listed the earbuds' retail availability for July 26. However, quality control issues forced the company to delay preorders of the Buds 3 Pro and push back their release.

A month later, Samsung is slowly shipping out the units to preorder customers, with some retailers listing the Buds 3 Pro for delivery by early September. Still, depending on where you live, getting your hands on Samsung's new flagship earbuds might be challenging for the next few weeks.

Before diving deep into our Buds 3 Pro vs. Buds 2 Pro comparison, review their specs comparison below:



Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Wired/Wireless Wireless Wireless Battery Life 5–6 hours (buds only, ANC on) 5 hours (with ANC) Noise Cancellation ANC, Ambient Sound ANC, Ambient Sound Bluetooth 5.4 5.3 Microphones 3 mics with Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) 3 mics IP Rating IP57 (buds only) IPX7 (buds only) Supported codecs Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC), SSC UHQ (24bit/96kHz), AAC, SBC SBC, AAC, Samsung Seamless Charging type Wireless and USB-C quick charging USB-C, wireless Driver Size 10.5mm/6.1mm Planar 10mm driver, 5.3mm tweeter Price $250 $230 Multipoint support Auracast Yes

Design & fit

A big step up

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the Buds 2 Pro don't look like they belong to the same product lineup. The Buds 2 Pro feature a sleek, stemless design, which is becoming a rarity in the world of earbuds. They provide a comfortable and secure fit.

In my last 1.5 years of use, I noticed it can be difficult to get a tight fit. This can lead to the earbuds falling off during more rigorous physical activities like kickboxing and HIIT sessions. It's less of an issue when running, walking, or doing other low-impact exercises.

In comparison, the Galaxy Buds Pro 3 sport a stem design similar to the AirPods Pro and OnePlus Buds 3. But unlike them, the stem is triangular rather than rounded. The downside of this design is that Samsung's newest flagship earbuds do not look as discrete in your ears as the previous model.

The Buds Pro 3 fit much more securely in my ears, and so far, I have never felt like they would fall off while running or exercising. Unlike the Buds 2 Pro, Samsung's newer Buds don't apply pressure to ears after a few hours of use. I'd end up with ear pain on long flights after continuously using the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for a few hours.

With the Buds 3 Pro launching two years after the Buds 2 Pro, you'd expect them to have better build quality. But that's not the case. The Buds 3 Pro are among the flimsiest built wireless earbuds I have used in the last year or so. There are uneven panel gaps on the earbuds and the case, with poor fit and finish quality visible everywhere. The Buds 3 Pro don't instill the confidence that they can survive a year or two of rough use. Instead, the panels feel like they might fall apart after a few drops.

My 1.5-year-old Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are still holding up well despite numerous falls and drops. The top satin finish has picked up some stains and scuffs. But overall, the buds feel like they can easily last another couple of years. From a build quality perspective, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro trumps their successor in a big way.

As for the charging case, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro again take inspiration from Apple, with a dental floss-like container design. It features a transparent lid to confirm if the earbuds are in the case. Unlike the Buds 2 Pro, the case does not have a rubbery finish, which is good as it should not pick up scratches easily. However, the glossy appearance does not inspire confidence either, and with rough use, the case will likely start showing scratches in no time.

Besides the design change, the Buds 3 Pro earbuds' charging case features a pairing button next to the USB-C port at the bottom. This makes pairing the earbuds with a non-Samsung phone easier.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have an IP57 rating, slightly better than the Buds 2 Pro earbuds' IPX7 rating. Essentially, the water-resistance rating of both buds is the same, with the Buds 3 Pro adding dust resistance to the mix. Note that the case does not have an Ingress Protection rating, so it is not dust- or water-resistant.

Touch controls

Thanks to the stem design, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds' touch controls are much easier to use than the Buds 2 Pro. Despite using the latter almost daily for 1.5 years, I still cannot get its touch controls to work properly. There's also a noticeable delay in the action triggering after you tap the touch-sensitive area on the buds when paired with a non-Samsung phone.

Due to the lack of a stem, Samsung provides an experimental way to control the volume on the Buds 2 Pro, requiring you to tap on the edge of the left/right earbud. The less said about this feature, the better, as I could never get it to work reliably.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature touch and swipe controls similar to the AirPods Pro and OnePlus Buds 3. You pinch to control music playback and incoming calls, while a pinch and hold will switch between ANC modes. To increase/decrease the volume, you need to swipe up/down on the stem. These work reliably, but as our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review noted, the touch controls are on the back of the blades. So, you will accidentally trigger the volume or music controls when adjusting the earbuds.

Compared to other flagship wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro controls still feel a notch below the best. But there's one ace up the sleeve of Samsung's flagship earbuds: voice controls. You can say "Play Music," "Stop Music," "Answer Call," etc., for the corresponding actions. This feature worked reliably in my testing, making it a great alternative to the touch controls. I am surprised by how well they work and hope other earbuds soon offer something similar.

In-ear detection is another major upgrade on the Buds 3 Pro. So, if you remove one of the earbuds from your ear, music playback will automatically pause. This feature is not present on the Buds 2 Pro, which can get annoying.

Sound & call quality

A noticeable improvement

Both Galaxy Buds models feature a dual-driver setup, but the Buds 3 Pro have a better configuration. Each earbud packs a 10.5mm driver, a 6.1mm Planar, and an amp. In comparison, each Buds 2 Pro unit houses a 10mm woofer and a 5.3mm tweeter. The bigger driver size itself suggests Samsung's newest flagship earbuds should deliver better sound quality. And they do.

The Buds 3 Pro sound a lot fuller and has clearer sound separation. I could also clearly hear the background instruments. Its predecessor, the Buds 2 Pro, sounds decent but lacks that fullness, with the sound tuning focusing more on vocals.

On the flip side, I prefer the bass on the Buds 2 Pro as it felt a lot more controlled. The Buds 3 Pro, in comparison, sometimes felt a bit bass-heavy. Overall, the difference is not night and day, but if you value sound quality, you will like the Buds 3 Pro as they sound fuller and better. Plus, you can tweak the sound output using the custom 9-band equalizer.

Active noise cancellation

Given the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro arrives two years after the Buds 2 Pro, you'd expect them to pack significant ANC improvements. But that's not the case. In my testing, I found both earbuds to be good at cancelling unwanted surrounding noise. In some edge cases, the Buds 3 Pro performed better than its predecessor, but the improvement is not noticeable enough to warrant an immediate upgrade.

Close

The Buds 3 Pro trump the Buds 2 Pro with improved ANC implementation and Adaptive mode. The feature uses AI to adapt the sound and ANC level to your surroundings. So, if you are in a quieter environment, the ANC level will decrease to preserve battery life. Do note that this feature is exclusive to Samsung phones, and you cannot access it on other great Android phones.

Similarly, if you move from your office to a busy street, the ANC strength will automatically increase to cancel the harsh ambient noise. Plus, unlike the Buds 2 Pro, ANC strength can be customized on the Buds 3 Pro.

Voice call quality

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pack three microphones in each earbud. Yet, they provide strictly average voice call quality. Many callers pointed out that my voice sounded too robotic and compressed.

Thanks to its stem design, which brings the microphones closer to your mouth, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro fare better. It might not be as good as the AirPods Pro 2, but it's good enough that you won't have a reason to complain.

Software

Samsung exclusive

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 2 Pro work best with the best Samsung phones. When paired with a Galaxy phone, you can enjoy streaming music in Samsung Seamless Codec, AAC, or SBC. Features like quick pairing, 360 Audio, and multi-device connect are also accessible.

With the Buds 3 Pro, Samsung is debuting a new Samsung Seamless Codec Ultra High Quality (SSC UHQ) with a 24-bit 96kHz sampling rate for even better sound quality. Sadly, you lose access to almost all these handy features when you use the earbuds with a non-Galaxy phone. This even includes quick device pairing and multipoint connectivity, greatly limiting the earbuds' usability.

On Samsung and other Android phones, you must use the Galaxy Wearable app to control the Buds 2 Pro or Buds 3 Pro. This app is not available on iOS, but you can still use the earbuds with an iPhone. You'll just need to pair the earbuds with an Android phone for settings customization.

Like Samsung's last flagship earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro work best with a Galaxy phone. If you plan on using the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Buds 3 Pro with a non-Samsung phone, I'd strongly recommend you look for other options, like the Sony WF-1000XM5. You will lose access to more than half the features despite paying the full price for the earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro support Bluetooth 5.4 and Auracast — features their predecessor missed out on.

Battery life

A minor improvement

Since they're a newer model with a larger size, you'd expect the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to last longer than their predecessor. But that's not the case. Samsung claims the Buds 3 Pro will last up to 6 hours with ANC enabled.

In my testing, I got closer to around 5 hours of juice from the earbuds on a single charge. My Galaxy Buds 2 Pro last around 4 to 4.5 hours with ANC on, so there's not that big of a jump with its successor. Using the bundled case, you can extend the Buds 3 Pro earbuds' runtime to 30 hours (with ANC off).

Both Samsung Galaxy Buds support wired and wireless charging, so you can top up their battery in any way you want. Fast charging is also available, with a 10-minute charge providing a few additional hours of music playback.

Which is right for you?

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have meaningful upgrades over the Buds 2 Pro. They improve in all key areas over their predecessor, including sound quality, better connectivity features, and reliable touch controls. However, the shoddy build quality raises concerns about the longevity of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Such flimsy build quality is not acceptable for earbuds that cost $250.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro provide more value for money at their discounted price of around $150 (or lower). But they are now showing their age, and their finicky touch controls can quickly get frustrating. If you are an existing Buds 2 Pro owner, you should take advantage of Samsung's various attractive trade-in promos to upgrade to the Buds 3 Pro for $100 or less.

If you want to buy a new pair of wireless budgets for around $150 for your Samsung phone, the Buds 2 Pro are still a great choice. While you'll find plenty of other options in this price range, the Buds 2 Pro offer deep integration with other devices in Samsung's ecosystem for a better experience. Plus, it's hard to beat their sleek design and excellent sound quality.