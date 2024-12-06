Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Undisputed ANC Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Riding in on a wave of valor, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the latest and greatest Bose flagship TWS in-ears. The QC Ultra brings unparalleled noise-canceling to the table, along with top-shelf audio quality and numerous customizations via the Bose app. They may cost more than the competition, but you’re paying a premium for a reason. Pros Best in-class ANC Great sound and call quality Intuitive touch controls Good battery life Cons No wireless charging Pricier than the competition $299 at Amazon

When it comes to noise-canceling TWS earbuds, two of the top brands on the market are Bose and Samsung. While the former has a longstanding reputation for audio-only devices (save for that Bose TV hybrid), Bose is just as renowned for its active noise-canceling technology, phenomenal sound quality, and user-friendly hardware. Thus, well over a decade of releases has led us to Bose’s new flagship in-ears: the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

"But what about Samsung," you may be wondering. Samsung has had a foot in the TWS race for a few years now, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro not only look completely different from past Samsung in-ears, but the company claims these improved buds deliver amazing sound and call quality, too.

So, between both flagship products, which is the best for you and yours? Your friends at Android Police have reviewed both pairs of earbuds, and we leaned on our experiences to write up this comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

A cheaper base price for Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro retail for $250 and are available in two colorways: White and Silver. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds retail for $300 and come in five colors: Black, Lunar Blue, Moonstone Blue, White Smoke, and Diamond 60th Anniversary Edition. You’ll be able to purchase both pairs of TWS buds directly through the manufacturers and from major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

Do keep in mind that both the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds often go on sale. The lowest price we’ve seen the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at is $188, while the QC Ultra have sold for as little as $230.



Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Battery Life 6 hours (24 hours with case) 6 hours (ANC on); 7 hours (ANC off) Noise Cancellation Yes Yes IP rating IPX4 IP57 (buds only) Supported codecs SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive AAC, SBC, Samsung Seamless Charging USB-C USB-C; wireless Driver size 9.3mm 10.5 mm dynamic + 6.1 mm planar

Design, fit, and controls

Stems and stabilizers