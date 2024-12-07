  • The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation with USB-C)
    A celebrated classic
    Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, USB-C)

    Apple ANC is some of the best ANC

    There’s no telling how much has been written about the Apple AirPods, but we’ll be adding more letters and words to the praise pile! The AirPods Pro are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds money can buy, and they sound absolutely incredible, too.

    Pros
    • Great sound and call quality
    • Terrific ANC
    • IP54 rated
    • Solid battery life
    • Easy to switch between Apple devices
    Cons
    • No hi-res capabilities
    • Less compatible with non-Apple devices
    $249 at Apple
  • samsung galaxy buds 3 pro on a white background
    A cosmetic clone
    Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

    Hi-res playback with Samsung’s SSC codec

    Even if the new and improved Galaxy Buds 3 Pro look a lot like the AirPods Pro, it’s hard to argue with the clearly-inspired design. Not to mention these flagship ANC Sammies sound awesome, fit very well, and can be customized through the Galaxy Wearable app.

    Pros
    • Great sound and call quality
    • Comfortable fit
    • IP57 rated
    • Solid battery life
    • Nice companion app
    Cons
    • Doesn?t play well with Apple devices
    • ANC could be better
    $250 at Samsung

If you’re looking for a fantastic pair of wireless earbuds, two of the top brands to consider are Samsung and Apple.

The former is best known for its Galaxy Buds lineup, now in its third generation. For the latter, you're looking at AirPods, one of the O.G. earbud families to take the world by storm. And if money isn’t a big concern, you’ll want to look at the premium models offered by both companies: the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation with USB-C).

To help you decide which is best for your lifestyle, music preferences, and travel needs, we’ll be pitting these flagship buds against each other. We’ll weigh in on essential criteria like sound quality, noise-canceling, software, and overall value. We’ll also be providing links to our hands-on reviews of both products.

Price, availability, and specifications

AirPods are less expensive

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (herein referred to as Buds 3 Pro) have a retail list price of $250 and are available in Silver and White colorways. You can purchase these wireless earbuds from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and directly through Samsung. The Apple AirPods Pro also have a list price of $250 and can be purchased in stores or online through companies including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or directly through Apple.

Both pairs of earbuds have already gone on sale, too. The lowest price we’ve seen the Buds 3 Pro sell for is $188, and we’ve seen the AirPods Pro go for as little as $153.


  		• Apple AirPods Pro 2Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
    Battery Life6 hours (ANC on), 30 hours with case6 hours (ANC on); 7 hours (ANC off)
    MicrophonesYes3x per bud
    IP ratingIPX4IP57 (buds only)
    Supported codecsSBC and AACAAC, SBC, Samsung Seamless
    Price$250$250
Wireless earbuds in their charging case on a table with a smartphone, a smart display, and a small cactus.
Read Our Review
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) review: Some restrictions apply

Surprise: Apple's earbuds aren't nearly as good outside Apple's ecosystem

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro outside their case.
Read Our Review
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro sound better than AirPods, but look like a cheap knockoff

An unoriginal design and QC issues are a concern

1

Design, fit, and controls

Looking a lot like twins