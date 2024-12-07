Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow A celebrated classic Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, USB-C) Apple ANC is some of the best ANC There’s no telling how much has been written about the Apple AirPods, but we’ll be adding more letters and words to the praise pile! The AirPods Pro are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds money can buy, and they sound absolutely incredible, too. Pros Great sound and call quality Terrific ANC IP54 rated Solid battery life Easy to switch between Apple devices Cons No hi-res capabilities Less compatible with non-Apple devices $249 at Apple

A cosmetic clone Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Hi-res playback with Samsung's SSC codec Even if the new and improved Galaxy Buds 3 Pro look a lot like the AirPods Pro, it's hard to argue with the clearly-inspired design. Not to mention these flagship ANC Sammies sound awesome, fit very well, and can be customized through the Galaxy Wearable app. Pros Great sound and call quality Comfortable fit IP57 rated Solid battery life Nice companion app Cons Doesn?t play well with Apple devices ANC could be better $250 at Samsung



If you’re looking for a fantastic pair of wireless earbuds, two of the top brands to consider are Samsung and Apple.

The former is best known for its Galaxy Buds lineup, now in its third generation. For the latter, you're looking at AirPods, one of the O.G. earbud families to take the world by storm. And if money isn’t a big concern, you’ll want to look at the premium models offered by both companies: the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation with USB-C).

To help you decide which is best for your lifestyle, music preferences, and travel needs, we’ll be pitting these flagship buds against each other. We’ll weigh in on essential criteria like sound quality, noise-canceling, software, and overall value. We’ll also be providing links to our hands-on reviews of both products.

Price, availability, and specifications

AirPods are less expensive

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (herein referred to as Buds 3 Pro) have a retail list price of $250 and are available in Silver and White colorways. You can purchase these wireless earbuds from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and directly through Samsung. The Apple AirPods Pro also have a list price of $250 and can be purchased in stores or online through companies including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or directly through Apple.

Both pairs of earbuds have already gone on sale, too. The lowest price we’ve seen the Buds 3 Pro sell for is $188, and we’ve seen the AirPods Pro go for as little as $153.



Apple AirPods Pro 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Battery Life 6 hours (ANC on), 30 hours with case 6 hours (ANC on); 7 hours (ANC off) Microphones Yes 3x per bud IP rating IPX4 IP57 (buds only) Supported codecs SBC and AAC AAC, SBC, Samsung Seamless Price $250 $250

Design, fit, and controls

Looking a lot like twins