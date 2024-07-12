Summary Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offers upgrades like improved sound quality, IP57 water resistance, and pinch gestures. However, one of its key features remained undisclosed during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The wireless earbuds let users control their music experience through simple voice commands like "Volume up" or "Volume down".

Only the Pro model has a voice control feature, while Galaxy Buds 3 still works with the old method.

As a part of this year's Galaxy unpacked event, Samsung unveiled its latest wireless earbuds, Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro, next to other products such as Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Ring. Given that the previous generation of Galaxy Buds earbuds was launched two years ago, fans' expectations of the successor version were at their peak. On paper, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is a worthy successor to Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, thanks to upgrades like improved sound quality, IP57 water and dust resistance, and new pinch gestures.

But that's not all. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could potentially offer a whole new level of convenience. With a Voice Control feature, you might be able to control your earbuds with simple voice commands, opening up a world of possibilities for hands-free use.

You can control the music on Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with your voice commands

The feature was first brought to the spotlight by Reddit user Stephancevallos905, who claimed that users could issue voice commands like "Volume up" or "Volume down" to control the audio setting and music experience on Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (via Android Authority). This means you no longer need to say the waking words like "Hi Bixby." However, because earbuds don't rely on waking words, other people around you can say volume up and volume down to interrupt your music.

It's interesting to know why Samsung stayed tight-lipped about such a fantastic feature in its Galaxy Unpacked event and let it go unnoticed. The ability to control the music experience without using the wake words is a significant upgrade compared to Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, potentially changing how users interact with their wireless earbuds.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman also revealed more details about voice control functionality in Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. As he noted in this Reddit post, the feature isn't activated by default, and users must activate it manually. This again raises the question of why Samsung hasn't activated such a feature by default.

Once voice control is enabled, users are presented with a list of voice commands to control the earbuds. Most importantly, users need to use the exact words to be able to control the earbuds with their voice commands.

Also, it seems that only the Pro model has the voice control feature, and the Galaxy Buds 3 still works with the old method. Samsung certainly needs to reveal more details about voice control features on its latest earbuds to let buyers use their products to their fullest potential.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the company's newest flagship earbuds, featuring AI smarts like interpreter mode and voice detection. With 10.5mm dynamic drivers paired with 6.1mm planar drivers, sound quality will be top-notch. But a redesign that resembles Apple's AirPods is the headlining change here, and Samsung has used this to enable new swipe and pinch gestures for the series. $250 at Samsung $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy