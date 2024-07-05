Summary A leaker could purchase the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro before its official unveiling.

He has posted several hands-on images of the earbuds, showcasing its sleek gunmetal gray finish.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may support 24-bit 96KHz audio streaming, but only with Galaxy phones.

With Samsung's July 10 Unpacked event fast approaching, leaks surrounding the company's upcoming foldables and watches have picked up pace. A massive leak recently detailed the key Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 features and improvements. A day later, it's the turn of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to steal the spotlight from its Galaxy siblings. And adding insult to Samsung's injuries, in this case, the leaker appears to have purchased the earbuds before its official unveiling.

In a Reddit post, user Plastic_Development1 shared a picture of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's retail packaging before eventually purchasing the unit. After that, he posted several images showing off the Buds 3 Pro from various angles. The pictures give us a good look at the new charging case featuring a transparent top cover and the earbuds' sleek gunmetal finish.

Another image shows the leaker wearing one of the earbuds. What's notable is the length of the stem and how far it sticks out from his ear. Based on this picture alone, the AirPods Pro 2 appears to have a shorter stem than the Galaxy Buds.

The "Blade lights" are also visible in one of the pictures (third in the gallery), though they might not immediately stand out. Besides acting as a battery indicator, it's unclear how Samsung plans to use the LED lights on the Buds 3 Pro.

As for comfort, while replying to another Reddit user's query, the leaker claims the Buds 3 Pro "are very comfortable like my AirPods but the longer stem will probably be a bother if you sleep with them." He also says the "stem design works exactly like the AirPods."

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro officially debuts in less than a week

A previous leak indicates the regular Galaxy Buds 3 could share many features with its Pro sibling, including the design. Both earbuds could sport an IP57 certification, Bluetooth 5.4, 360 Audio, and SmartThings Find integration.

Apparently, the Buds 3 Pro will also support 24-bit 96KHz audio streaming, though this feature may only work when paired with a Galaxy phone. These improvements could come at a cost, with a leak indicating the Galaxy Buds 3 lineup could carry a higher price tag than its predecessor.