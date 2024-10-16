Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $152 $250 Save $98 We like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro a lot for Samsung users. They sound fantastic, and offer some great features and customization options. Woot currently has them on sale for just $152, which is nearly $100 off their retail price. Just ask fast—the sale is only good for as long as supplies last. $152 at Woot

The wireless earbud arena is heavily saturated and dominated by the likes of Bose, Sony, and Apple. But Samsung also has a maturing line of premium Bluetooth earbuds that was recently renewed in the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. We like the updated model quite a bit for sound quality and precision controls over things like ANC and 360 audio, and they are our top recommendation for Samsung users. But with today's massive discount of nearly $100, everyone might want to consider the Buds 3 Pro an option.

Why the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro should be your next wireless earbuds

Yes, the Buds 3 Pro earbuds sound great and have some neat features, but the biggest selling point right now is the price. These were just released in August, meaning we have two-month old premium earbuds that are currently $98 off retail. That is a very rare discount, and one we don't expect to last long. The deal is provided by Woot, which specializes in flash sales, and this one in particular has just three days remaining (as of October 16), or until supplies run out. In my experience with these things, supplies typically run out before the promotion expires, so my advice would be to jump on this while you can.

As for the Buds themselves, we rated them an 8 out of 10 in our review, praising their sound quality as "even better than the AirPods Pro 2." The ANC is also good, though still a step behind Apple, and Samsung improved the call quality with a triple-mic array and stem. Other notable features include an IP57 rating, which means they can be immersed in water of up to three feet, Auracast Multipoint support, wireless and USB-C quick charging, and up to six hours of battery life with active noise cancellation turned on. And as aforementioned, we point to the buds in our buyer's guide to the best wireless earbuds as the top option for Galaxy device owners.

There are a few caveats here. We took issue with the awkward touch controls on the blade design of the earbuds and even experienced some durability issues with our eartips—though to be fair, Samsung acknowledged the QC concerns in early production units and promised to address them quickly, so this may no longer be a problem. At any rate, we don't think either of these should be deal-breakers and are still happy to recommend jumping on this Woot deal while it's still available. Even with the holidays quickly approaching, it's hard to imagine beating this price anytime soon.