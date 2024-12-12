Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $190 $250 Save $60 A fantastic pair of earbuds that offers great sound and excellent ANC. You can now score a discount that knocks 25% off for a limited time, dropping them down to their lowest price to date. $190 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy $190 at Samsung

Have you been looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds? Well, if you're using a Galaxy device and want the very best, look no further than the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds. These are some of the best earbuds that you can buy in 2024. And while they are normally $250, you can now score a sweet discount that drops the price by 24%, falling to one of their lowest prices to date.

What's great about the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds?

Samsung's been making some excellent audio accessories for quite some time, so it should come as no surprise that its latest are some of the best that it has ever made. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro comes in with a new design and delivers fantastic audio, along with excellent ANC.

Not only that, but you also get excellent controls as well, thanks to the addition of the new stalks that protrude from the earbuds. You can now use these stalks to better control the volume, adjust playback or music, answer calls, and more.

The stalks also bring the microphones closer to the user, providing improved call quality over previous generations. When it comes to battery life, you can expect up to six hours, and the included charging case can recharge while on the go.

And while they work great with all Bluetooth devices, they are going to be the best when paired with Galaxy devices. For the most part, you can't go wrong with these earbuds. They provide everything you'd expect from a flagship pair of earbuds and sometimes even more.

So grab them at this discounted price while you can, because for $190, you really can't go wrong. Of course, if you're looking for some other options, here are some other great wireless earbuds.