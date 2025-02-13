Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $135 $200 Save $65 Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the company's newest flagship earbuds, featuring AI smarts like interpreter mode and voice detection. With 10.5mm dynamic drivers paired with 6.1mm planar drivers, sound quality will be top-notch. But a redesign that resembles Apple's AirPods is the headlining change here, and Samsung has used this to enable new swipe and pinch gestures for the series. $135 at Woot

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are some of the best earbuds that you can buy right now. Not only do they have a design that makes them easy to use, but you also get excellent sound quality and ANC as well. Perhaps the best part is that you can now grab them for much less, as they drop to an unheard of price of just $135.

This is far below the original retail price of $250, and is even lower than any discount that we've previously seen. While the deal is good, you'll want to be quick, as this deal comes from Woot, where the supplies are limited.

There is just one small catch