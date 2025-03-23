Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $100 $250 Save $150 Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the company's newest flagship earbuds, featuring AI smarts like interpreter mode and voice detection. With 10.5mm dynamic drivers paired with 6.1mm planar drivers, sound quality will be top-notch. But a redesign that resembles Apple's AirPods is the headlining change here, and Samsung has used this to enable new swipe and pinch gestures for the series. $100 at Samsung

There are a lot of great options when it comes to earbuds. But if you're looking for one of the best, then Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are going to be an excellent choice. While they will work with most devices, you're going to get the best performance if you pair them with Samsung devices.

The revamped design makes them easy to use, and you get excellent sound, along with features like ANC and spatial audio. But what really puts them over the top right now is that you can pick them up for $100 — if you have an eligible device to trade in. So, if you've been itching to get your hands on some new earbuds, this promotion from Samsung might just be what you're looking for.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro?