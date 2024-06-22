Summary The European pricing of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have leaked courtesy of an unnamed retailer.

In line with previous leaks, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to cost around $700, whereas the Galaxy Watch 7 could cost the same as last year's Galaxy Watch 6.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is expected to cost €313.5 (~$335) at launch, while pricing details for the Galaxy Buds 3 are currently unavailable.

It's an open secret that Samsung's next hardware launch event will take place on July 10. This Unpacked event will be unlike others, given that the company is expected to reveal some new devices, such as the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Buds 3 series, among others. A recent leak gave us some info on the potential pricing of the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Watch 7 series. We've stumbled upon another leak now, one that's revealing the supposed European pricing for Samsung's upcoming smartwatches as well as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

The revelation comes from YTechB, who published a handful of screenshots detailing Samsung's new lineup of smartwatches and earbuds (via Android Authority). While the retailer's name wasn't mentioned, the text shown in the images suggests it's from an Italy-based seller. It's worth pointing out that the prices revealed in these images align with previous reporting about the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Watch 7.

Via: YTechB

Samsung will supposedly charge €689 (~$736) for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, not far off from the $700 price tag revealed by a recent leak. To be clear, the company will only offer the Ultra in a 47mm LTE variant, a touch smaller than the 49mm second-gen Apple Watch Ultra.

Meanwhile, the small or 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 has been listed at €314.50 (~$336), while the Iarge or 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 variant will reportedly set you back by €345 (~$369). According to a previous report, the two Galaxy Watch 7 models will sell for $300 and $330 in the US, the same as the Galaxy Watch 6.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could be pricier than its predecessor

Via: YTechB

While past leaks have already revealed the potential price range of the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 7, information about the cost of the Galaxy Buds 3 series has been relatively scarce. We know that Samsung is leaning heavily on the Apple AirPods-style design for the new earbuds, which has expectedly sparked negative reactions from fans. However, Samsung could also charge a premium for the Buds 3 Pro, as per this leaked listing.

A price tag of €313.5 (~$335) is mentioned here, well above the $230 Samsung charged for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro back in 2022, although it's available for as low as $155 right now. Based on this leak, it's likely that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could cost around $300 when it's available in the US. There's currently no word on the price tag of the vanilla Galaxy Buds 3, which is also expected to feature an AirPods-inspired design.

Samsung will also unpack the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Z Flip 6, and the long-awaited Galaxy Ring during the July 10 event, so there's plenty to look forward to.