Summary
- Samsung could launch the Galaxy Buds 3 & Buds 3 Pro at a rumored Unpacked event on July 10th.
- Leaked details hint at ANC as standard, UHQ Sound, and a 2-way speaker for Buds 3 Pro.
- Buds 3 & Buds 3 Pro will seemingly promise long battery life, IP57 certification, and sleek silver & white colors.
Samsung is gearing up for a busy summer, preparing to launch several Galaxy products at a rumored Unpacked event on July 10th. While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will likely steal all the limelight, the company should also unveil its new Galaxy Buds lineup, apparently comprising of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. Rumors surrounding the Buds 3 series have been scarce so far, but a new leak changes that, detailing key features of the two earbuds.
How to pair your Samsung Galaxy Buds with your Windows or MacOS computerYour Samsung Galaxy Buds work with Windows and macOS
Based on the marketing specs leak from Android Headlines, Samsung will seemingly make ANC a standard across its Buds 3 lineup. Both earbuds will purportedly support Ultra High Quality Sound (24 bit/96kHz), though if previous Galaxy Buds are anything to go by, this feature should only work with Samsung phones.
The Buds 3 Pro will apparently differ from the Buds 3 mainly in sound quality, as it will sport a two-way speaker. The latter will only pack a one-way speaker. Details on the audio driver and tweeter size are not available, which typically play a big role in sound quality improvements.
To justify its Pro moniker, the Buds 3 Pro might feature Adaptive Noise Control, Ambient Sound, and Blade Lights. It should also provide better battery life than its cheaper sibling, with the leak claiming 7 hours of runtime with ANC off and 6 hours with ANC on. The carrying case can extend the playback time to a total of 30 hours.
As for the Buds 3, the leak suggests it will provide 6 hours of music playback with ANC off and 5 hours with ANC enabled. The bundled carrying case can help provide juice for a total of 24 hours.
The Galaxy Buds 3's design remains a mystery
Other common specs of both earbuds include IP57 certification, Bluetooth 5.4, 360 Audio, and SmartThings Find integration. Samsung will purportedly launch the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro in silver and white colors.
We still don't have our first look at the Galaxy Buds 3 though. If previous rumors are anything to go by, Samsung could give its earbuds a long-overdue redesign this year.
The Galaxy Buds 3 should go official at Samsung's next Unpacked event next month. Or the company might announce them a few days ahead of the event, so that its new foldables, smart ring, and other products get all the limelight.