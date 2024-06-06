Summary Samsung could launch the Galaxy Buds 3 & Buds 3 Pro at a rumored Unpacked event on July 10th.

Leaked details hint at ANC as standard, UHQ Sound, and a 2-way speaker for Buds 3 Pro.

Buds 3 & Buds 3 Pro will seemingly promise long battery life, IP57 certification, and sleek silver & white colors.

Samsung is gearing up for a busy summer, preparing to launch several Galaxy products at a rumored Unpacked event on July 10th. While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will likely steal all the limelight, the company should also unveil its new Galaxy Buds lineup, apparently comprising of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. Rumors surrounding the Buds 3 series have been scarce so far, but a new leak changes that, detailing key features of the two earbuds.

Based on the marketing specs leak from Android Headlines, Samsung will seemingly make ANC a standard across its Buds 3 lineup. Both earbuds will purportedly support Ultra High Quality Sound (24 bit/96kHz), though if previous Galaxy Buds are anything to go by, this feature should only work with Samsung phones.

The Buds 3 Pro will apparently differ from the Buds 3 mainly in sound quality, as it will sport a two-way speaker. The latter will only pack a one-way speaker. Details on the audio driver and tweeter size are not available, which typically play a big role in sound quality improvements.

To justify its Pro moniker, the Buds 3 Pro might feature Adaptive Noise Control, Ambient Sound, and Blade Lights. It should also provide better battery life than its cheaper sibling, with the leak claiming 7 hours of runtime with ANC off and 6 hours with ANC on. The carrying case can extend the playback time to a total of 30 hours.

As for the Buds 3, the leak suggests it will provide 6 hours of music playback with ANC off and 5 hours with ANC enabled. The bundled carrying case can help provide juice for a total of 24 hours.

The Galaxy Buds 3's design remains a mystery

Other common specs of both earbuds include IP57 certification, Bluetooth 5.4, 360 Audio, and SmartThings Find integration. Samsung will purportedly launch the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro in silver and white colors.

We still don't have our first look at the Galaxy Buds 3 though. If previous rumors are anything to go by, Samsung could give its earbuds a long-overdue redesign this year.

The Galaxy Buds 3 should go official at Samsung's next Unpacked event next month. Or the company might announce them a few days ahead of the event, so that its new foldables, smart ring, and other products get all the limelight.