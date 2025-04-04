Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 $100 $180 Save $80 The Galaxy Buds 3 are Samsung's all-around earbuds, equipped with all the features you'd expect in a high-end pair. You get impressive sounds, ANC, and excellent battery life as well. The best part is that you're only going to pay $100 with this recent discount. $100 at Amazon

We loved the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 when we reviewed them. Not only did we appreciate Samsung offering a more affordable premium model, but we also liked that it delivered where it mattered most. The Galaxy Buds 3 are normally priced at $180, but this discount from Amazon drops the price by 44 percent, which is a huge chunk. For a limited time, you can score the earbuds for just $100, plus Amazon is throwing in a two-year warranty just in case you need additional support.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3?