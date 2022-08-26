Two of the biggest names in Android have new earbuds on the market, and we're comparing them here

Samsung and Google make some of the best earbuds you can buy to use with an Android phone, and each has a new Pro pair on the market. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro are both high-end earbuds with Active Noise Canceling, and they're priced very similarly: Samsung's are $230, Google's are $200. Both are great for different reasons, but the choice between the two comes down to more than which brand of phone you have.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Hardware and battery

Google's Pixel Buds Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are pretty different, aesthetically. While Google's earbuds are sort of bulbous with prominent Google branding, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are comparatively sleek. They're similar sizes, but Samsung's earbuds are shaped in a way that puts more of the buds' mass lower in your ears. It's hard to quantify comfort and fit, but in our experience, both pairs are comfortable to wear for long periods.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available in Charcoal, White, and Bora Purple; the Pixel Buds Pro come in Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass.

Google's got the edge when it comes to battery life. The Pixel Buds Pro can go about seven hours on a single charge with ANC turned on. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro tap out around the five-hour mark. You'll get almost two additional charges out of the Pixel Buds Pro's case and a little more than two from the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's case. Each case can charge over USB-C or wirelessly.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Audio and features

While audio quality from the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro is quite good, Samsung's earbuds have a fuller, bassier sound — which many users tend to prefer. Samsung also lets you choose between a handful of equalizer presets in the Galaxy Wearable app. Google says EQ settings are coming to the Pixel Buds Pro in a future update, but they're not here yet.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also support Samsung's new, proprietary Seamless codec when paired with a Samsung phone. It allows for 24-bit audio playback of supported tracks in certain apps. If you listen to music through Spotify or YouTube Music, you won't get 24-bit audio—only certain streaming services like Tidal offer it. It's not a reason most people should buy the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but if you know what 24-bit sound is all about and know you want it, you can get it here.

When not playing audio from a 24-bit source on a Samsung device, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support the AAC and SBC codecs. The Pixel Buds Pro exclusively support AAC and SBC.

Both pairs of buds offer active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that lets you hear sound from your environment along with your media. Samsung's ANC does a better job at blocking more frequencies than Google's, which seems to struggle more with midrange sounds. Conversely, in our experience, Google's transparency mode sounds a bit more lifelike than Samsung's.

You can get always-on voice assistant listening on either pair of earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come with Bixby, while the Pixel Buds Pro have Google Assistant. Bixby can do some of the same things as Google Assistant, but if reliable help by voice is a big part of your purchasing decision, Google's earbuds should probably be your go-to.

The Pixel Buds Pro support Bluetooth multipoint, which lets them connect to two audio sources simultaneously. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro don't, but they do have a feature that allows them to swap seamlessly between Samsung devices you're signed into. If you use a Samsung phone and tablet, it's pretty close to the same experience, but the Pixel Buds Pro are more flexible in this way.

Samsung's got a couple more tricks up its sleeve, too. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can remind you to stretch your neck if they detect you've had your head down for too long — like you might at your desk. And when connected to a Samsung phone, they offer a 360-degree audio effect that makes it seem like the sound is coming from your screen — when you turn your head, the volume in the earbud closer to the screen goes up, and the volume in the one farther away goes down. It's a little gimmicky, but it's still fun.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cost $229; the Google Pixel Buds Pro are $199. They're both excellent pairs of earbuds, and we don't have any problem recommending either to anybody who can afford them. Assuming you don't want to buy both, though, it's not an entirely easy decision of which to get.

Samsung's earbuds offer marginally better (and more customizable) audio quality than the Pixel Buds Pro on every device, plus support for 24-bit audio on Samsung phones (though, again, that's more of a niche feature than Samsung implies). Their ANC more thoroughly cancels noise, too. Even if you don't have a Samsung phone, most of the good things about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro apply to all Android phones; all you're missing out on without a Galaxy device is Samsung's proprietary audio codec and gimmicky head-tracking spatial audio.

The Pixel Buds Pro lead on battery, though, lasting seven hours on a charge with ANC to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's five hours. They also support Android's Fast Pair and Bluetooth multipoint, so they're easier to use with more devices, and they've got the Google Assistant, while the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have Bixby.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro if...

Sound quality and top-notch ANC are more important than battery life and nice-to-have features

You're into 24-bit audio and have a Samsung phone

Buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro if...

You're not quite as picky about audio and want longer battery life

Hands-free Google Assistant access is a must

Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Buy Google Pixel Buds Pro

