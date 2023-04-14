Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Great on Android $190 $230 Save $40 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung's smallest, lightest, and best wireless earbuds yet. They improve on the Galaxy Buds Pro in every way, with better sound quality, more fulsome active noise cancellation, and support for 24-bit audio. They're also IPX7 water and dust resistant. Pros Fun, bassy sound Comfortable and lightweight Samsung-exclusive features are neat Cons Battery life isn't great Not ideal for iOS $190 at Samsung $230 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) For iOS fans $200 $250 Save $50 Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are fantastic earbuds — if you spend all or most of your time using other Apple devices. On Android, the earbuds still offer strong audio quality, thorough ANC, and a comfortable fit, but most of what makes AirPods a great option for Apple users is exclusive to Apple's ecosystem. Pros Great audio and strong ANC Comfortable fit Excellent functionality with Apple devices Cons Many features don't work on Android Middling battery life $200 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $250 at Target



All the major device manufacturers offer their own earbuds to go with the phones they make, and manufacturers don't get much bigger than Samsung and Apple. Both make an array of earbuds to complement their bigger-ticket devices. Samsung's most premium buds to date are the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, while Apple's current cream of the crop are the second-generation AirPods Pro. They're both fantastic earbuds, but which will suit your needs comes down mostly to the phone in your pocket.

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cost $230 at retail, but they're often available for $200 or less on sale. They come in three colors — Graphite, Bora Purple, and White — and are available from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H, as well as direct from Samsung.

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are a little more expensive at an MSRP of $250, but like Samsung's earbuds, you can pick a pair up for about $200 pretty regularly. Apple's earbuds only come in one color (white), and can be found at most of the same retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy. You can also order a pair from Apple — and the company offers free case engraving on direct orders.



Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Battery Life 5 hours (ANC on), 18 with case 6 hours (ANC on); 30 with case Noise Cancellation Yes Yes IP rating IPX7 IPX4 (case and buds) Supported codecs SBC, AAC, Samsung Seamless SBC, AAC Weight (earbuds) 5.5g each 5.3g each Dimensions (earbuds) 19.9 x 21.6 x 18.7mm 30.9 x 21.8 x 24mm Charging USB-C, wireless Lightning, wireless Driver size 10mm driver + 5.3mm tweeter 11mm

Design and fit

All true wireless earbuds are relatively similar, but Samsung and Apple take different approaches. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are small buds that sit almost entirely in your ear, with touch-sensitive surfaces on the outside for playback control.

The second-gen AirPods Pro stick to the design Apple helped popularize, with a short "stem" that extends out of the earbud toward your mouth. Playback is controlled by squeezing these stems.

Both pairs of earbuds are light, weighing in at 5.5 grams or less per bud. With either, the part that sits in your ear is relatively small, and both pairs come with several sizes of silicone ear tips. Most people should be able to find a comfortable fit with either pair of earbuds.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's clamshell case is squarer than the AirPods Pro 2's rectangular flip-top number, but they're both about the same size and are both easy to fit in even small pockets. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro charge over USB-C or wirelessly; the AirPods' case uses Apple's proprietary Lightning connector, but it can charge wirelessly as well.

Sound and call quality

Being the top-end earbuds in their respective ecosystems, both the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the AirPods Pro 2 sound very good. Each offers ample bass, clear mids, and bright highs. Neither will please the pickiest audiophiles, but the two are broadly comparable in audio quality. They also both offer strong noise cancellation.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro do have a couple of distinct advantages, though. For Android users, the Galaxy Wearable app allows for EQ customizations, both through presets or manually using an equalizer. The 2nd-gen AirPods Pro don't offer the same customization options, on iOS or otherwise. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also have support for 24-bit audio playback when connected to modern Samsung phones. Only certain music apps can take advantage, though — and the list doesn't include Spotify or YouTube Music.

Both are great for calls, too, offering strong background noise suppression. The AirPods might lead there by a nose, partially thanks to their stem-style design putting the microphones ever so slightly closer to your mouth, but it's a close race.

Software and compatibility

While you can technically use either pair of earbuds on either Android or iOS, Samsung's buds work better with Android devices and Apple's with iPhones. There's no compatible Galaxy Wearable app on iOS, so you can't change the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's settings or update their firmware with an iPhone. Likewise, AirPods are managed in the system settings of paired Apple devices, and many features don't work on Android — features as simple as in-ear detection only work with other Apple kit.

Battery life

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 last longer on a single charge than the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro do: the AirPods can make it about six hours with ANC on compared to the Galaxy Buds' five hours. The AirPods' charging case also holds more charge than the Galaxy Buds', at a max of 30 hours of ANC listening time when fully charged to Samsung's 18 hours.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro charge over USB-C or wirelessly. The AirPods Pro 2's charging case has a Lightning port for charging, but it can also be recharged wirelessly.

Which is right for you?

Both the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are excellent earbuds, but neither is for everyone. Which you should get comes down almost entirely to the type of phone you carry most often. If you're an Android user, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are going to provide a better experience than the AirPods. Apple's earbuds are limited when connected to non-Apple devices. If you're established in Samsung's ecosystem, all the better: the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have features like easy pairing and automatic device switching when used with multiple Samsung devices.

If you've got an iPhone, though, you'll have a great time with the AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Using AirPods on Android means features like in-ear detection don't work, and crucially, firmware updates aren't possible. But inside Apple's ecosystem, they provide many of the same benefits as Samsung's earbuds do on Samsung devices.

Pairing AirPods to Apple devices is effortless, and if you're using an iPhone and an iPad or Mac, the earbuds will automatically connect to the right audio source as needed. You might also get by with AirPods if you use an Android phone in addition to a Mac or iPad, but the benefits are limited unless you're all-in on Apple.